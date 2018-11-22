The Express Tribune > Pakistan > Punjab

Malaysia's first lady impressed PM Imran with 'wonderful' lunch

By News Desk
Published: November 22, 2018
Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali can be seen gleefully asking PM Imran for holding his hand in video. PHOTO: TWITTER (@ShahbazGil)

Following Malaysia’s first lady making headlines after asking to hold Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hand for a photo session, now Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali impressed the premier by preparing a “wonderful” lunch for him.

PM Imran took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, thanking “the gracious Mrs Mahathir Mohamad for the wonderful lunch she arranged”.

The prime minister, who was in the country on a two-day official visit, also expressed gratitude to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad for his warm hospitality.

“I want to thank his ministers and the Malaysian business community for welcoming us in the spirit of friendship. This trip will strengthen ties between our two countries,” PM Imran also tweeted.

On November 21, in a video shared on Twitter, shows Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali expressing her excitement for holding the cricket legend-turned-politician’s hand after gleefully asking him, “Can I hold your hand?”

WATCH: Malaysia’s first lady thrilled to hold PM Imran’s hand

Premier Imran replies, “Yes sure” and posed for press photos. All in presence including PM Mahathir Mohammad were all smiles enjoying the cordial ties between leaders of the two countries.

 

