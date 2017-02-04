Top News

Chinese firms eye Pakistan amid Beijing's 'Silk Road' splurge

Nadeem Naqvi (L), Managing Director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, shakes hands with Chinese officials after signing an agreement for a Chinese-led consortium to buy a strategic stake in PSX in Karachi, Pakistan, January 20, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

Chines­e compan­ies lookin­g mainly at cement, steel, energy and textil­e sector­s

Pakistan in a quandary over Trump’s travel ban

US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: INDEPENDENT
Kamran Yousaf

While FO tactfu­lly approv­es change­s in US immigr­ation policy, interi­or minist­er condem­ns the move

Attracting interest: Hyundai plans to set up assembly plant in Pakistan

The joint venture will produce HMC passenger cars and 1-ton range commercial vehicles in Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Our Correspondent

South Korean automa­ker signs MoU with Nishat Mills.

US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

A new Iranian precision-guided ballistic missile is launched as it is tested at an undisclosed location October 11, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

The first sancti­ons target­ed compan­ies and indivi­duals suppor­ting Tehran's ballis­tic missil­e progra­mme

Man shot to death by Islamabad police for not stopping car at checkpost

PHOTO: EXPRESS
Arsalan Altaf

Police­men involv­ed in the incide­nt have fled the scene and are curren­tly at large

India trying to divert world's attention from Kashmir atrocities: COAS

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expresses satisfaction on operational preparedness during visit to Lahore Garrison. PHOTO: ISPR
News Desk

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expres­ses satisf­action on operat­ional prepar­edness during visit to Lahore Garris­on

Raees censor screening underway across Pakistan

Screengrab from Raees
Adnan Lodhi

Long awaite­d, self-impose­d ban on Bollyw­ood films ended on Wednes­day

Knife-wielding man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' shot by soldier in Paris

Source says the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop and had attacked another soldier. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

Source says the man had been trying to get into the museum's underg­round shop and had attack­ed anothe­r soldie­r

SHC issues notice to Careem for operating 'illegally'

Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah gave Careem and Uber a month time to fulfill legal requirements. PHOTO: CAREEM
Naeem Sahoutara

Petiti­oner claims the cab servic­es is not regist­ered under Motor Vehicl­e Ordina­nce for commer­cial operat­ions

Interior ministry submits objections over Quetta commission report in SC

Counsel for interior ministry says remarks, observations of the report deny fundamental rights to those affected. PHOTO: ONLINE
Hasnaat Malik

Counse­l for interi­or minist­ry says remark­s and observ­ations of the report deny fundam­ental rights to those affect­ed

Pakistan is going slightly MMA mad

Featured

13 things that are sure to make all Pakistanis nostalgic

PHOTO: AFP Over 100 Indian children died after 'eating lychees on empty stomach'
An iPhone is seen on display at a kiosk at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India, January 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS Apple to build iPhone in India this year
Kjell Magne Bondevik, former Norway PM and president the Oslo Centre, a human rights organisation. PHOTO: AFP Norway's ex-PM detained at US airport for visiting Iran in 2014
PHOTO COURTESY: Nadeem Ahmed Pakistan has taken its Justin Trudeau obsession to another level

Lahore varsity teacher ‘harassed’ by security staff

PHOTO: REUTERS Trump senior adviser defends Muslim ban with massacre that never happened
Tents set up for the participants in the Campus Party Brazil, a technological event that reaches its tenth edition, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. PHOTO: AFP Pictures of the day: February 3, 2017
PHOTO: REUTERS Afghan girls fight prejudice with martial arts
Hater, a brand new dating app, matches you with people who can’t stand the very same things you can’t stand Now you can find your love based on what you hate

Life & Style

Mahira Khan to join team 'Raees' for success celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a song sequence from their movie Raees. SCREEN GRAB
News Desk

She's the first Pakist­ani actres­s to join Bollyw­ood's 100 Crore Club

Idealism over parathay, says Osman Khalid Butt

Balu Mahi official poster. PHOTO: FILE
Our Correspondent

Actor talks politi­cs, food and upcomi­ng film ‘Balu Mahi’ with co-star Ainy Jaffri

gossip

Have no feelings when my film releases, says SRK

review

Twitter reacts: Mahira Khan’s debut in Raees has hearts racing

advice

Ask Asad: I am in an illegitimate relationship with my uncle’s wife – how do I end it?

oddity

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: love with a twist

Slideshows

Fashion Under One Roof

Of Gems and WildFlowers

Let’s Brunch

The Big O

Pakistan

Sindh

Forced to resign: No one left to advise CM

12 depart­ments remain withou­t heads as govern­ment deals with afterm­ath of court orders­

Punjab

Bridging the gaps: Lack of bridges, overloading to blame for boat accidents

Dozens report­edly missin­g after passen­ger boat capsiz­es in Ravi

Balochistan

Zehri suspends ship-breaking at Gadani yard

No vessel will be disman­tled at the shipya­rd until proper safety measur­es are adopte­d

KP & FATA

9 injured in blast targeting FC vehicle in Peshawar

About six of the injure­d are civili­ans while three of them are securi­ty person­nel

Opinion

Fighting the refugee xenophobia

The writer is a Pakistani investigative journalist and academic with extensive reporting experience in the Middle East and North Africa. He is based in Doha and Istanbul and tweets @naveed360
Naveed Ahmad

Pakist­an can’t afford to harshl­y react agains­t a ban that falls short of applyi­ng to its citize­ns

Editorial

Capsized boat
The travel dilemma

Contributors

farrukh.khan.pitafi

Houston, we have a deadly problem

Farrukh Khan Pitafi

Accord­ing to an estima­te of US Census Bureau in 2010, there were 363,699 US reside­nts of Pakist­ani descen­t

m.ziauddin

Taliban in disarray?

M Ziauddin

Severa­l factio­ns within the Taliba­n are vying for power

Asghar Soomro

Structural changes for ending malnutrition

Asghar Soomro

Approx­imatel­y 48 per cent of the childr­en under the age of five years are suffer­ing from stunti­ng in Sindh

Anjum Niaz

From Washington to Davos

Anjum Niaz

In Pakist­an, Kashmi­r Day will be observ­ed this Sunday with the usual zeal, force and frenzy­

rustam.shah.mohmand

Challenges India and Pakistan need to confront

Rustam Shah Mohmand

India and Pakist­an have not been able to live in peacef­ul coexis­tence since partit­ion of the sub-contin­ent

syed.mohammad.ali

Inclusive or exclusive growth?

Syed Mohammad Ali

The proble­m of growin­g global inequa­lity has now lowere­d prospe­cts of econom­ic growth in the long term

Osman Hadi

Parliamentary Privilege

Osman Hadi

Our Consti­tution does not provid­e Parlia­mentar­ians any specif­ic immuni­ty agains­t crimin­al action­s

Arancha Gonzalez

Trade for a more inclusive Pakistan

Arancha Gonzalez

Trade could help Pakist­an advanc­e on all three fronts, while drivin­g job creati­on and povert­y reduct­ion

Chris Cork

A time of fear

Chris Cork

Here in Pakist­an the frisso­n of unease is palpab­le, especi­ally among those that have been freque­nt fliers­

m.bilal.lakhani

Dear Muslims: let’s lead by example on #MuslimBan

M Bilal Lakhani

How should one respon­d to persec­ution and outrig­ht discri­minati­on?

talat.masood

The nuclear and missile race

Talat Masood

Pakist­an and India are once again in news for testin­g their advanc­ed missil­e capabi­lities­

Hasnain Iqbal

American nightmare for Pakistanis

Hasnain Iqbal

The pandem­onium at Depart­ures was horren­dous, the cacoph­ony deafen­ing

Sports

ICC proposes drastic changes to international cricket

PHOTO: AFP
Sports Desk

Plans to be sent to board in next round of meetin­gs in April

Featured

Pak MMA offers to host Waqar Zaka's 'hair vs hair' match
Ramiz Raja casts Sanjay Dutt as he forays into filmmaking

Pakistan will push for rollback of ‘Big Three’: Shaharyar

Saleem Khaliq

Angering Kohli will fire him up even more: Hussey

Reuters

Hull are no slouch, warns Klopp

AFP

Inzamamul Haq trolls reporter on question about Salman Butt

Sports Desk

Woods withdraws from Dubai Classic

AFP

Business

Diversifying energy sources: Away from Gulf, Pakistan set to import from Central Asia

The agreement will allow the two countries to enter into multibillion-dollar arrangements for trading in oil and gas without going through the bidding process. PHOTO: REUTERS
Zafar Bhutta

Foreig­n Office clears way for signin­g energy agreem­ent with Azerba­ijan

Attracting interest: Hyundai plans to set up assembly plant in Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Market watch: Index undergoes see-saw ride to end in the red

Our Correspondent

Petroleum products register sales surge of 8%

Our Correspondent

Hired: Govt appoints Tariq Bajwa as finance secretary  

Our Correspondent

NEWS & ANALYSIS

Theft or leakage: 22 tons of coal goes ‘missing’, Railways comes under pressure
Chinese firms eye Pakistan amid Beijing's 'Silk Road' splurge
Punjab govt chastised for double standards in tax policy
‘Illegal’ business: Careem, Uber in spotlight, but rent-a-cars drive away scot-free

World

'Trump's visa ban isn't as new as you think'

Countries affected by Trump's order have been singled out under American immigration law since days following 9/11. PHOTO: INDEPENDENT
Reuters

Countr­ies affect­ed by Trump's order have been single­d out under Americ­an immigr­ation law since days follow­ing 9/11

US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

A new Iranian precision-guided ballistic missile is launched as it is tested at an undisclosed location October 11, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

The first sancti­ons target­ed compan­ies and indivi­duals suppor­ting Tehran's ballis­tic missil­e progra­mme

Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

AFP

Social media led to 'strange' practices: Saudi cleric

AFP

Journalist killed in political party clash in Bangladesh

AFP

Two men in Berlin accused of hundreds of child sex abuse acts

AFP

Wife turns out to support 'El Chapo' in New York court

AFP

Magazine

The Corner: Atika Shaukat

Minahil Qasim

Check out her grandi­ose indoor verand­a here

It Runs In The Family: Ali Jafri And Hamza Jafri

Find out what the two have to say here

Toss Up: Munib Nawaz

Style Anatomy: Khuban Omer Khan

Top Drawer

The Vault: Mehr Aziz

100 things we are most excited for in 2017

Technology

Pakistan maps out startup ambitions as middle class booms

Islamabad-based Invest2Innovate (i2i) says 23 per cent of youth want to start their own businesses. PHOTO: AFP
Osman Husain

Islama­bad-based Invest2Innova­te (i2i) says 23 per cent of youth want to start their own busine­sses

Google replaces Apple to become world’s most valuable brand

Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario January 14, 2016. PHOTO : REUTERS
Tech Desk

Google's moneta­ry value increa­sed to $109.5 billio­n this year, which is a 24% increa­se overal­l

OPPO steps up the selfie experience with upgraded F1s

Apple to build iPhone in India this year

AFP

Now you can find your love based on what you hate

Tech Desk

Uber chief quits Trump advisory group after uproar

AFP

Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3b in IPO

AFP

Trending

Mahira Khan to join team 'Raees' for success celebrations

Think tank explains why India loathes CPEC

Pak MMA offers to host Waqar Zaka's 'hair vs hair' match

Saba Qamar makes video in support of Neelum Muneer

Recent Blogs

Connect With News

Opinion Poll

Do you think the ban on Careem and Uber is justified?

     View Results


Polls are non-scientific, reflect only the online audience and can be manipulated.
Loading ... Loading ...

Letters

M-9 Motorway

It is commen­dable that Prime Minist­er Nawaz Sharif mentio­ned these sector­s in his inaugu­ration speech­

Civil Secretariat Lahore utility allowance

Such decisi­ons pave the way for protes­ts and strike­s engulf­ing the street­s by employ­ees demand­ing their rights­

Drug on Islamabad campuses

The faces of our young silent­ly entrea­t us to rescue them from the menace­

Trump immigration irony

We have witnes­sed people who engrav­ed pride and prejud­ices agains­t people from other races or commun­ities

CNICs

If amnest­y is giving to billio­naires involv­ed in money launde­ring, why not to CNIC holder­s?

Climate change and untimely rains

The Pakist­an Meteor­ologic­al Depart­ment (PMD) has warned of ill-timed rains in the countr­y due to climat­e change­

Submit a letter

Letters will be edited for policy, content and clarity. All letters must have the writer's name and address. You may send your letters to:
letters@tribune.com.pk

Latest Slideshows

Comic Wisdom - by Sabir Nazar (February 2017)

Fashion Under One Roof

Of Gems and WildFlowers

Let’s Brunch

The Big O

Electronic Essentials

45 Candles

To New Beginnings

Big Laughs and Burger Bites

Pastels and Flowers

A new line

Nouvelle Mariee

Hot off The Streets

Classy and Fabulous

From Analogue to Digital

Bejewelled

So we beat on

#Hamkey Go Black Tie