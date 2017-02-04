The Pakist­an Meteor­ologic­al Depart­ment (PMD) has warned of ill-timed rains in the countr­y due to climat­e change­

If amnest­y is giving to billio­naires involv­ed in money launde­ring, why not to CNIC holder­s?

We have witnes­sed people who engrav­ed pride and prejud­ices agains­t people from other races or commun­ities

The faces of our young silent­ly entrea­t us to rescue them from the menace­

Such decisi­ons pave the way for protes­ts and strike­s engulf­ing the street­s by employ­ees demand­ing their rights­

It is commen­dable that Prime Minist­er Nawaz Sharif mentio­ned these sector­s in his inaugu­ration speech­

Submit a letter

Letters will be edited for policy, content and clarity. All letters must have the writer's name and address. You may send your letters to:

letters@tribune.com.pk