Army chief endorses death sentence for 10 hardcore terrorists

ISPR says another three convicts have been awarded imprisonment for varying period by the military courts

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentence of another 10 hardcore terrorists, who were awarded the punishment by the military courts.

“The convicts were involved in terrorists activities, killing of innocent civilians, attacks on educational institutions, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the armed forces of Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In total, the military’s media wing added, the 10 terrorists were involved in killing of 41 personnel while injuring 33 others.

It said arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, and added that the convicts were tried in the military courts. The convicts, all of them members of proscribed organisations, confessed their crimes before the magistrate and the trial court.

“Besides these 10, another three convicts have been awarded imprisonment for varying period by [the] military courts,” the ISPR added.

Details of convicts

1. Sami ur Rahman s/o Gul Habib and Azeem Khan s/o Shaiber were responsible for the deaths of Major Muhammad Ihsan, nine soldiers as well as two police officials, and injuries to 13 others.

2. Arshad Bilal s/o Khadim Khan and Anwar Ali s/o Fazal Ghaffar were responsible for the deaths of nine soldiers and injuries to as many.

They were also involved in the destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat.

3. Muhammad Aleem s/o Abdul Rasheed and Fazal Aleem s/o Abdul Rasheed were responsible for the deaths of four soldiers. They were also involved in the destruction of Government Boys High School, Nangolai, Swat.

4. Rasool Muhammad s/o Ahmed Jan was responsible for the deaths of four soldiers. The convict also abetted other terrorists in slaughtering of civilian Said Raheem as well as Assistant Sub Inspector Irshad Ali, Head Constable Sarwar Ali Khan and Head Constable Sher Ahmed of police.

5. Sohail Ahmed s/o Usman Ali was responsible for the deaths of three civilians, Sub Inspector Mustafa Khan, a constable of police and injuries to four others.

6. Naimat Ullah s/o Ahmed was responsible for the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to four others.

7. Rahmat Ali s/o Noor Said was responsible for the death of a soldier.

