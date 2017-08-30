The Express Tribune > Business

Islamabad fears Kabul may block goods supply to ECO states

By Zafar Bhutta
Published: August 30, 2017
Without accession to the CMR and the regulatory framework, the transportation of goods by Pakistani vehicles via land routes to the ECO member states and European countries will not be permissible. PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: As the diplomatic row escalates, Pakistan voices fear that Afghanistan may create hurdles to prevent the use of its territory for goods transportation to member states of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and European countries.

At present, Pakistan and China are executing a $57-billion economic corridor project. In the wake of this, Pakistan is exploring the option of connecting to the Central Asian states via land routes.

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ways to boost bilateral trust

Earlier, Pakistan and Tajikistan were desirous of signing a transit trade agreement with Afghanistan, but the latter was hesitant and demanded inclusion of India in the agreement. However, Pakistan dismissed the demand, saying India could not be part of the deal unless it improved diplomatic ties.

Pakistan is a signatory of the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (TTFA), which came into force on May 19, 2006. Its objectives include development and maintenance of mutually beneficial transit transport arrangements for regional and international trade.

However, Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, has so far not accepted the Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR) while other ECO member states are party to the agreement.

Without accession to the CMR and the regulatory framework, the transportation of goods by Pakistani vehicles via land routes to the ECO member states and European countries will not be permissible.

In a meeting held on August 4, sources said, cabinet members emphasised that all the authorities concerned, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all provinces backed Pakistan’s accession to the CMR convention, 1978.

They cautioned that the move would not bear fruit if Kabul did not accept the convention, which would create hurdles to the use of land routes linking with Central Asia and Europe.

The cabinet members felt that more consultation needed to be undertaken and put off decision on the critical issue at a time when Pakistan’s exports had weakened steadily.

In the first four years of the current government, exports of the country dipped around $4 billion, prompting the government to aggressively explore markets of Central Asia and Russia, which were energy and trade hubs.

Pakistan is close to Central Asia that may become a gateway to Russia and Europe. However, there is no land connection, making it difficult for Pakistan to gain access to markets of these countries.

ECO is an inter-governmental regional organisation established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey for promoting economic, technical and cultural cooperation. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan later joined the bloc.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost cooperation for peace, stability

All ECO member states, except for Uzbekistan, signed the TTFA in May 1998. It is a broad-based agreement with eight protocols approved by the 3rd ECO ministerial meeting on transport and communications held in Islamabad in April 2000.

These are pertaining to road, rail and inland water transportation, motor vehicles including third-party policy insurance, customs control and terms of reference for the Transit Transport Coordination Council.

Published in The Express Tribune, August 30th, 2017.

Facebook Conversations

Reader Comments (13)

  • Careful reader
    Aug 30, 2017 - 9:35AM
    Reply

    This is no problem. Go via china. More propaganda from Anti CPEC and anti- pakistan
    ForcesRecommend

  • salman
    Aug 30, 2017 - 10:13AM
    Reply

    Doesn’t matter. We hardly have trade with central nations and we can easily ignore Afghanistan by passing through China into Central Asia.Recommend

  • Aware Citizen
    Aug 30, 2017 - 10:17AM
    Reply

    Why need to fear ! Give back all Afghan refugees ! Then See how will block !Recommend

  • Ashraf P
    Aug 30, 2017 - 10:40AM
    Reply

    Pakistan cannot hope to develop economically until there is peace with the neighbors.Recommend

  • Ahmed Siddiqui
    Aug 30, 2017 - 10:41AM
    Reply

    Finally it dawns on us that others can play the same game !!Recommend

  • Ashraf Ghani
    Aug 30, 2017 - 11:32AM
    Reply

    You can only dream to have access via Afghan land.Recommend

  • Hakim Afghani
    Aug 30, 2017 - 11:54AM
    Reply

    The way you treated us, you will be treated the same.

    Eye for an eye!Recommend

  • Haji Atiya
    Aug 30, 2017 - 12:30PM
    Reply

    @Hakim Afghani:
    Didn’t your Indian mentor Gandhi say that an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind ? So follow accordingly.Recommend

  • Aware Citizen
    Aug 30, 2017 - 1:43PM
    Reply

    Waste ! Pakistan for decades milk feed Afghanistan. Recommend

  • irfan
    Aug 30, 2017 - 1:49PM
    Reply

    I am wondering , what exports are we talking ?

    We have surplus capacity in what ? Recommend

  • Hari
    Aug 30, 2017 - 1:50PM
    Reply

    It seems, pakistan is a land locked country!!!Recommend

  • ishrat salim
    Aug 30, 2017 - 4:02PM
    Reply

    Pakistan should stop Afghanistan goods via Pakistan, tit for tat. Recommend

  • Imran Qadri
    Aug 30, 2017 - 5:30PM
    Reply

    @Hakim Afghani

    We gave refuge to millions of Afghans like you, and you lived here and grew up and now you spew venom against us?.

    Even the wheat & meat you guys eat is smuggled from Pakistan and is meant for Pakistani population but gets smuggled to feed your population. Recommend

