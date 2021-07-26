Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will visit Pakistan tomorrow (Tuesday) on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international issues, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

"On the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, will be visiting Pakistan on 27 July 2021," read an official communique.

"He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi Government. During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues."

The Saudi foreign minister will also be calling on other dignitaries as well during the visit.

The Saudi top official's visit holds special significance in the backdrop of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, the statement further maintained.

It stated that the visit will "provide a timely opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support."

Read Saudi envoy for highlighting Pakistan’s potential

The Foreign Office noted that the relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause.

"Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship that serve to further deepen and broaden the relationship in myriad dimensions."

"The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the statement concluded.

On July 21, while talking to media in Multan, FM Qureshi rejected rumours of any strain in ties, saying the Saudi foreign minister would soon visit Pakistan.

He lauded the Saudi government for releasing Pakistani prisoners and said the decision had “doubled” Eid celebrations for the released prisoners and their families.

On July 20, Saudi government released 63 Pakistanis, who had been languishing in the jails of Saudi Arabia for petty crimes, on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz was reported to have ordered the said release on a special request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on May 10 said that 1,100 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia were being repatriated to Pakistan. According to the minister, the prisoners were being released as part of the agreements signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the kingdom.