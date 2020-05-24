Turkish president calls Alvi, expresses condolence over PIA plane crash

Such heartw­arming messag­es from Turkey are manife­st of histor­ic frater­nal bonds, says Presid­ent Alvi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday and offered condolences to the bereaved families of Friday’s deadly plane crash.

The plane, an Airbus A320, operated by Pakistan International Airlines, crashed Friday afternoon while making an attempt at landing after losing power, killing 97 people on board.

Two passengers miraculously survived the deadly crash.

He said Turkey would stand by Pakistan in every difficult time, according to an official statement.

President Erdogan also extended best wishes of the government and people of Turkey for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Plane tragedy overshadows Eid

President Alvi reciprocated heartfelt Eid greetings to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey and expressed hope that the current challenge of Covid-19 pandemic would be overcome soon.

He thanked his counterpart for looking after Pakistani nationals during this difficult time and sending personal protective equipment against Covid-19.

President Alvi also appreciated Erdogan’s message of abiding solidarity after the unfortunate airplane crash in Karachi.

“Such heartwarming messages from Turkey are manifest of historic fraternal bonds existing between the two countries and have provided source of strength to the bereaved families,” a press release quoted the president a saying.

The president reiterated that Pakistan on its part would continue to nurture time-tested and un-paralleled fraternal relations between the two countries

