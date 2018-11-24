Indian Punjab's CM invites 'friend' Parvez Elahi to India

Senior Minist­er Rana Gormit Singh Sodhi called to extend the invita­tion

LAHORE: The chief minister of the Indian state of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, has invited his ‘friend’ Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to India.

The provincial assembly speaker, in response, said Singh should first visit Pakistan and then he too will visit India’s Punjab. Elahi has invited the Indian CM to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on November 28.

Senior Indian minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi called Elahi to personally invite him.

Pakistan hails India’s decision to open Kartarpur corridor as ‘victory of peace

Pakistan has invited former Indian cricketer Navjot Sindh Singhu, Indian officials and journalist to the foundation laying ceremony of the Kartparur corridor.

Pakistan and India have decided to open the Kartarpur border corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting one of their holiest sites on the banks of River Ravi in a move that analysts say might thaw the frosty relationship between the two neighbours.

New Delhi announced on Wednesday that it would start construction of the Kartarpur corridor up to the international border with Pakistan. The announcement was immediately welcomed by Islamabad as ‘victory for peace’.

Over 3,800 Indian pilgrim issued visas to attend Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday

The Indian move came nearly three months after Pakistan’s army chief had offered to open the route to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. General Qamar Javed Bajwa told India’s cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu at the inauguration of Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 18 that Pakistan was ready to open the route to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib – located in the Kartarpur area of Narowal district of Punjab – is the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Devji, and one of the holiest shrines of the Sikh community.

Read full story