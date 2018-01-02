ATC approves Imran's bail application in all four cases

PTI chief says verdic­t proves that he is not a terror­ist

An anti-terrorism court (ATC), on Tuesday, has approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail application in all four cases registered against him.

ATC judge Sharukh Arjumand had earlier heard the concluding arguments of Imran’s legal counsel Babar Awan and prosecutor Shaqat Chaudhry on four cases registered against him for allegedly propagating violence during PTI’s 2014 sit-in in Islamabad.

No chances of Imran Khan becoming PM, astrologers’ predictions for 2018

Speaking to journalists following the verdict, Imran Khan said that the verdict proves that ‘he is not a terrorist, while the December 15 verdict [of the Supreme Court in the disqualification case] proved that I am Sadiq and Ameen.”

My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Moreover, the SC has pronounced me Sadiq and Ameen and I am coming after them crooks! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 2, 2018

On December 13, the ATC had extended Imran’s interim bail till January 2, 2018.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had summoned the PTI chief for an ‘immediate hearing’ along with legal counsel Babar Awan, who failed to appear in an earlier hearing on Tuesday.

In August 2014, supporters of the PTI and its ally Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) allegedly attacked properties in Islamabad’s Red Zone including those of state institutions. They are also charged with attacking police officer, SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Read full story