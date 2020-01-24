Cricket comes to Lahore: Police finalise four-tier security plan for fixtures

Roads to stadiu­m will be blocke­d with contai­ners and monito­red throug­h CCTV

LAHORE: The Lahore Police has devised a fool-proof security plan for the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket series starting today (Friday) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On Thursday, the visiting team held a practice session. Lahore Police secured the team’s movement from the airport to the hotel, their stay at the hotel, travel to the stadium and back to the hotel.

The security plan for the matches was replicated on the occasion. Police also conducted a full-dress rehearsal on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the political and security top brass of the province had conducted a couple of meetings to finalise the security plan as well as other arrangements.

On Thursday, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed visited the Bangladeshi team’s hotel and Gaddafi Stadium to review security measures. He also held a meeting with PCB Domestic Cricket Director Zakir Khan and the Bangladesh team’s security officer.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed also visited the hotel, route and stadium on Thursday to review the security arrangements.

Representatives of ICC and Bangladeshi cricket team also paid a visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lahore (PSCA). PSCA officers briefed them about surveillance and security measures, especially the authority’s high-resolution CCTV cameras.

The CCPO told The Express Tribune that at least 13,000 police officials will be engaged for at least five days to ensure security for the series. Around 100 reserves have been called in from other districts. Reserves of Rangers will also be on standby to support Lahore Police.

At least 13,000 officials, 17 SPs, 48 DSPs, 134 inspectors, 592 subordinates under the supervision of DIG operations and CCPO will be deployed to ensure a four-tier security.

A helicopter has also been provided to Lahore Police on requisition for aerial monitoring of movements of both the teams, particularly for evacuation and surveillance purposes.

As per the plan, round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, matches and movements in and around the stadium will be ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

At least 550 rescuers, 41 motorcycle ambulances, 10 fire vehicles and 24 ambulances will also be deployed on the occasion to respond to any untoward incident.

Published in The Express Tribune, January 24th, 2020.

