PM asks legal team to examine LHC verdict on Nawaz's travel abroad

Despit­e being on a two-day leave, Premie­r Imran asks the team to presen­t report in next federa­l cabine­t meetin­g

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed the government’s legal team to review the Saturday’s decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad without having to fulfil the federal government’s condition of furnishing indemnity bonds.

In the decision that has dealt a major blow to the government, the court directed the authorities to remove the three-time prime minister’s name from the no-fly list and suspended the government’s condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz’s travel.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the ailing party supremo will travel to London on Tuesday via air ambulance for medical treatment.

LHC allows Nawaz to fly abroad for four weeks

PM Imran, who for the first time since assuming the office of country’s highest office went on a two-day leave till today (Sunday), has asked his legal team to present the review report on court’s decision in the federal cabinet, sources privy to the development said.

The government will decide whether to challenge the court’s decision or not in the upcoming cabinet meeting, they added.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar said the LHC verdict on the removal of Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) had reinforced the federal cabinet’s stance.

“Nawaz Sharif was granted permission on humanitarian grounds since his condition is serious and he needs medical treatment abroad,” he added.

Read full story