'Hamara Sidhu kidhar hai?': Video of PM Imran goes viral

Indian author­ities had barred Sidhu from enteri­ng Pakist­an throug­h Wagah border­

It is safe to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s friendship is unwavering.

Now a video of the premier referring to the fellow cricketer-turned-politician as “hamara Sidhu” while enquiring about his arrival at yesterday’s Kartarpur Corridor opening has gone viral.

In the footage, PM Imran is seen on a shuttle at Kartarpur and can be heard saying, “Acha hamara woh Sidhu kidhar hai? Main keh raha hoon hamara Sidhu.”

He is then told that Sidhu had been prevented from entering Pakistan from the Wagah border.

Imran Khan has won the hearts of 140 million Sikhs: Sidhu

The prime minister then asks whether former Indian premier Manmohan Singh has arrived for the inauguration.

Despite getting the green light from New Delhi, Sidhu was barred from entering Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

According to sources, the former cricketer had a five-day visa but was still stopped by Indian authorities at Attari. Sidhu was then finally allowed to enter from Kartarpur.

He lit up the ceremony with his speech in which he heaped praise on PM Imran.

“Today, Imran Khan has won the hearts of 140 million Sikhs of the world,” he said.

He credited PM Imran for doing something that no political leader could do in 72 years.

“Imran Khan has created history. He has made the dream of millions of Sikhs come true. Millions of Sikhs across the world will never forget this huge favour,” Sidhu said as he repeatedly thanked Imran on behalf of the Sikh community.

Read full story