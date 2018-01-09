Sanaullah Zehri resigns as Balochistan CM to thwart political crisis

Govern­or Achakz­ai accept­s the resign­ation, report­edly given on the advise of Prime Minist­er Abbasi­

QUETTA: Sanaullah Zehri has resigned from the post of chief minister ahead of the ‘no confidence motion’ against him scheduled today.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai has accepted the resignation, Express News reported on Tuesday.

The development comes after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Zehri, during which the PM had adviced him to step down.

Former provincial minister Sarfraz Bugti later took the Twitter to express his joy over the development.

In the conversation with the chief minister after arriving back in Islamabad from Quetta, PM Abbasi told Zehri that there was no need to put in efforts for saving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government when even the party members were not onboard.

PM fails to save Balochistan CM

Therefore, in order to avoid divisions within the party ranks and imminent ‘horse-trading’ in the provincial assembly he should leave the post before the no-confidence motion, said Abbasi.

“That is in the party’s interest,” he added.

On Monday, the opposition leader in the assembly and other opposition members refused to meet the premier in Quetta. The opposition, in a news conference before the prime minister’s arrival, had announced that they would not withdraw the no-confidence motion they had moved against the CM.

The Balochistan Assembly was likely to witness a stormy session on Tuesday afternoon which has been convened to discuss the no-confidence motion against Zehri filed by the treasury benches, levelling serious allegations against his personality.

The government and the opposition both had claim that they have the support of the majority to for the no-confidence motion which would be tabled in the assembly.

PM expected to brief PML-N leaders over Balochistan political crisis

Strict security measures were taken for the scheduled session as authorities had cancelled all the passes of visitors.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah Zehri’s spokesperson Jan Achakzai claimed the premier did not advise him to resign.

Speaking to reporters later, the former chief minister thanked all coalition parties for supporting him. He said he had ever-lasting friendly ties with all members of the provincial assembly.

“Power is a temporary thing… we will go to masses again,” he remarked, adding that being the chief of Jhalanwala tribes was more important to him than the chair of chief minister.

