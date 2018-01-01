The Express Tribune > Pakistan

457 Indians languishing in Pakistani jails

457 Indians languishing in Pakistani jails

By News Desk
Published: January 1, 2018
As many as 262 Pakistani prisoners are in Indian jails facing deportation. PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE

Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners in the Pakistani jails, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Of these prisoners, 399 are fishermen who had crossed into Pakistani waters and 58 other civilians.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively.

The Indian government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan will release 146 fishermen on January 8, 2018.

In January last year Pakistan had released 218 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture. That was the second time in less than two weeks that Pakistan had freed Indian fishermen detained for allegedly fishing in Pakistani waters.

Reader Comments (1)

  • Voiceless Pakistani
    Jan 1, 2018 - 3:58PM
    ” languishing ”

    Am I perusing an indian website?

    Never a mention of Pakistanis

    being tortured and maimed

    by indians in prisins in

    India.Recommend

