Radd-ul-Fasaad: ‘NDS facilitator’ held, weapons recovered in Balochistan raids

By News Desk
Published: December 29, 2017
Weapons recovered during Friday's raids. PHOTOS: ISPR

An Afghan national, allegedly belonging to the country’s spy agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) was apprehended and arms and ammunition with communication equipment were recovered in multiple raids by the security forces in different areas of Balochistan on Friday.

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, along with intelligence agencies, conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Musa colony and Sangan areas, said a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In Sangan, the FC recovered weapons and ammunition including explosives and communication equipment.

Radd-ul-Fasaad: 6 terrorists nabbed by security forces in Balochistan

Meanwhile, residents of Sibbi, Talli and Dera Murad Jamali voluntarily deposited illegal weapons to the FC in the ongoing deweaponsing campaign.

Earlier this month, six terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were apprehended by FC Balochistan.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, or Elimination of Discord, was launched in February after a sharp uptick in terrorist attacks in the country.

Reader Comments (1)

  • Sami Baloch
    Dec 29, 2017 - 3:08PM
    NDS is a Terrorist organisation which has relations with IS-KRecommend

