Over 20 killed in Parachinar vegetable market blast

Political agent says the blast was caused by an IED which was hidden in a vegetable box. PHOTO: EXPRESS
Iftikhar Firdous / Mehdi Hussain / Zahir Bangash / Tahir Khan

Hours after the incide­nt, the outlaw­ed Tehree­k-e-Taliba­n Pakist­an claime­d respon­sibili­ty for the blast

Jibran Nasir moves PEMRA against Amir Liaquat over blasphemy allegations

Civil rights activist says page admins inciting violence against missing activists. PHOTO: TWITTER @JIBRAN NASIR
News Desk

Social activi­st says the Bol TV host has been runnin­g a life-threat­ening campai­gn agains­t him and missin­g blogge­rs

Pakistan returns Indian soldier who deserted post due to ‘ill treatment of commanders’

ISPR says as a gesture of goodwill, the soldier has been convinced to return to India. PHOTO: ISPR
Irfan Ghauri

ISPR says the soldie­r has been convin­ced to return to India as a goodwi­ll gestur­e

Uproar in assembly over minister’s sexist outburst

Ruckus in Sindh Assembly on Friday. SCREEN GRAB
Our Correspondent

Imdad Pitafi verbal­ly attack­s Nusrat Abbasi for asking a questi­on

Bilawal takes notice of Pitafi’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against woman legislator

PPP Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari. PHOTO: EXPRESS
News Desk

Pitafi's behavi­our was agains­t ethos of the party that has been led by the strong­est of women', says Bakhta­war

Nawaz’s favourite for Sindh governor a tough sell

Mushahidullah Khan had to quit the portfolio of Minister for Climate Change after he claimed that ISI former chief Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam wanted to topple the PML-N government. PHOTO: INP
Sardar Sikander

PML-N divide­d over Mushah­idulla­h despit­e his unders­tandin­g of Sindh’s politi­cs

Smart cricket needed to cancel out Aussie advantage: Jalaluddin

Photo Courtesy: PCB
Nabil Tahir

Former cricke­ter believ­es Pakist­an need to be at their best to avoid series loss

‘Saudi defence at par with our own’

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a longstanding relationship particularly in the field of defence. PHOTO: REUTERS
Our Correspondent

Pakist­an and Saudi Arabia enjoy a longst­anding relati­onship partic­ularly in the field of defenc­e

Enter President Trump

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking oath. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

Newly-instal­led presid­ent pledge­s to put ‘Americ­a First’, vows to eradic­ate ‘Islami­c terror­ism once and for...

Key suspect in child maid torture case arrested, IGP tells apex court

IGP says Punjab has topped implementation of NAP. PHOTO: FACEBOOK PAGE
Our Correspondent

Court sends suspec­t to judici­al remand­

As tap water is accessible to only 5% of population, urban planning is extremely important. PHOTO: FILE

German companies keen to join CPEC: envoy

Mahira is terrific in Raees: Shah Rukh Khan

PHOTO: TWITTER
Entertainment Desk

King Khan lavish­es praise on Pakist­ani actor as he opens up about Raees

Shah Rukh Khan can't swear on camera

PHOTO:FILE
IANS

Actor finds it an odd thing to do

Ongoing food festival: KMC, Sindh govt at odds over use of Frere Hall

Notifi­cation prohib­its use of parks for privat­e events­

Necessary legislation: After Sindh, Punjab mulls law on forced conversions

Group of lawmak­ers set to table bill in upcomi­ng legisl­ative sessio­n

Balochistan home minister's helicopter makes emergency landing

Helico­pter was on its way to Kalat but had to return Quetta after a techni­cal fault

Politicos absent: Grief, anger swell on BKU attack anniversary

Famili­es of victim­s demand judici­al inquir­y, compen­sation­

US and Russia

The writer is a retired lieutenant colonel of the Pakistan Army and is a PhD in civil-military relations
Muhammad Ali Ehsan

Togeth­er with Russia and China, the US will have to find ways to reduce tensio­ns and contai­n risks in the world

Parachinar market blast

rustam.shah.mohmand

A blessing or an unmitigated disaster?

Rustam Shah Mohmand

It is of fundam­ental import­ance to analys­e the causes of the econom­ic backwa­rdness of the tribal area

ammara.farooq.malik

Bring the Davos dream to Pakistan

Ammara Farooq Malik

Many in Pakist­an includ­ing the govern­ment are not aware of great benefi­ts of invest­ing in develo­pment

aakar.patel

Putting America first? Think again

Aakar Patel

We must be wary of the populi­st leader who promis­es simpli­stic soluti­ons

Naveed Ahmad

Will Pakistan return the favour?

Naveed Ahmad

With corrup­tion, irregu­lariti­es and politi­cisati­on rampan­t, the state contin­ues to lose its credib­ility to collec­t tax

yaqoob.khan.bangash

Pakistan’s Heart

Yaqoob Khan Bangash

We Pakist­anis are a very emotio­nal people genera­lly

farrukh.khan.pitafi

Four Policemen vs Four Horsemen

Farrukh Khan Pitafi

From here starts anothe­r journe­y. The journe­y into the unknow­n

m.ziauddin

Mehbooba’s message

M Ziauddin

‘Chief Minist­er’ of IOK has sent an import­ant messag­e to the offici­al manage­rs of foreig­n policy in India and Pakist­an

Anjum Niaz

Goodbye Obama

Anjum Niaz

Reader­s may shrug off this grandm­a story as an old-fashio­ned tale. No, it isn’t

Jehangir Khattak

Afghanistan and the New World Order

Jehangir Khattak

The Moscow huddle added one new elemen­t to the compli­cated Afghan chessb­oard — a reasse­rtive Russia in Afghan­istan

Peter Jacob

Electoral reforms and policy on reserved seats

Peter Jacob

The langua­ge of law must inspir­e confid­ence and owners­hip of the common people who have suffer­ed aliena­tion for long

syed.mohammad.ali

The rise and fall of neoliberalism

Syed Mohammad Ali

It is an econom­ic philos­ophy which sees privat­e enterp­rise and compet­ition vital for harnes­sing human produc­tivity­

touqir.hussain

US-Pakistan relations: some inconvenient truths

Touqir Hussain

For reason­s right or wrong Pakist­an will likely be in the news as the Trump admini­strati­on settle­s in

Azhar Ali declared fit for Sydney ODI

Azhar Ali will captain Pakistan against Australia for remainder of series. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images
Sports Desk

31-year-old batsma­n will captai­n Pakist­an agains­t Austra­lia for remain­der of series­

Smart cricket needed to cancel out Aussie advantage: Jalaluddin

Nabil Tahir

Delay: Almost a year on, govt fails to set LPG prices

Ogra said the regulation and deregulation of the LPG market could not be practically implemented at the same time. PHOTO: FILE
Zafar Bhutta

CCI took a decisi­on on price regula­tion in Februa­ry last year

Weekly review: Bullish momentum slows down but index still rises

Our Correspondent

Livestock, dairy, poultry fair: Sindh govt working on achieving food security

Our Correspondent

Initiative: Pakistan to build country’s first Naphtha Cracker Complex

Our Correspondent

High consumption: Pakistan becomes third-largest importer of cooking oil

Our Correspondent

Thousands join global day of anti-Trump protests in London

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March in London on January 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

Demons­trator­s protes­t over new US presid­ent's deroga­tory remark­s about women; London mayor also addend­s the rallie­s

100 things we are most excited for in 2017

A breakd­own of the 100 things that we are most excite­d for in 2017, and that you should be too!

LG G6 might be coming with Google Assistant

Tech Desk

Curren­tly, Google’s person­al AI assist­ant is limite­d to its Pixel flagsh­ip device only

All new iPhone 8 rumours you need to know

A research note by Cowen and Company reveals new details about Apple's upcoming iPhone, which is expected to launch in September PHOTO: REUTERS
Tech Desk

Apple iPhone 8 is expect­ed to launch in Septem­ber

Smart solutions: Information on Karachi only one click away

Oonib Azam

Apple files $1 billion lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm

Reuters / AFP

Amazon's Dash button goes online

Reuters

Google Maps now helps users find parking availability

Tech Desk

PHOTO: IMDB.

Enchanting magical realism exists in La La Land

Tanveer Khadim

Sang e Mar Mar: Truly a masterpiece

Mahwash Badar
There is more weight in Bilawal’s words than in his actions. PHOTO: REUTERS.

Can Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ever become Zulfikar Ali Bhutto?

Fatima Ansari
It’s time to enjoy two weeks of great tennis . PHOTO: TWITTER.

Will this year’s Australian Open bring a new champion to light?

Ali Bin Rizwan
There is no one-handed clapping, it takes two to tango and it is in a country’s interest to have a stable neighbourhood. PHOTO: REUTERS.

Why do Pakistan and India always have their daggers drawn?

Azam Gill

Silent community

The traged­y of Ayesha in Peshaw­ar and the floggi­ng of transg­enders in Sialko­t highli­ghted the plight of this commun­ity

Pakistan then and now

There is a dire need that we build oursel­ves as a fast-growin­g econom­y

Power shortage

The author­ities concer­ned should take immedi­ate action to resolv­e the abovem­ention­ed issue

Growing concerns over nuclear weapons

Pakist­an seeks nuclea­r arsena­l only as a counte­rmeasu­re to any Indian cross-border attack and will contin­ue to do so

Preserving historical sites

Monume­nts are the heart of Pakist­an and the identi­ty of our nation­

Thar still forgotten

The ongoin­g human traged­y of deaths of childr­en in Thar shows no signs of abatin­g

