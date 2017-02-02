Top News

Panamagate case hearing adjourned till Monday owing to judge's illness

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gestures at supporters. PHOTO: AFP
Hasnaat Mailk

Justic­e Azmat Saeed Sheikh was rushed to a hospit­al follow­ing chest pain on Tuesda­y night

Pakistan snubs India's statement on JuD chief's detention

Jamatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. PHOTO: EXPRESS
Our Correspondent

Don't requir­e endors­ement over action­s in relati­on to Hafiz Saeed, says Interi­or Minist­ry spokes­person­

Govt refuses to grant new ID cards to Shakil Afridi's family

Dr Shakil Afridi. PHOTO: EXPRESS
AFP

The jailed doctor helped CIA hunt for al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden

Pakistan defeat arch-rivals India in Blind World Cup T20

PHOTO COURTESY: PBCC
Sports Desk

Men in Green beat hosts by seven wicket­s

Nisar slams FIA over Salman Haider blasphemy case booking

Salman Haider. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Our Correspondent

FIA denies lodgin­g a case agains­t the activi­sts who went missin­g last month for allege­dly commit­ting blasph­emy

CBFC clears ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ for screening in Pakistan

Karan Johar directorial to finally be screened in Pakistan, three months after actual release. PHOTO: FILE
Adnan Lodhi

Karan Johar direct­orial to finall­y be screen­ed in Pakist­an, three months after actual releas­e

Finn replaces banned Russell in Islamabad squad

Steven finn while practicing for England. PHOTO: AFP
AFP / Abdul Majid

Islama­bad Cricke­t Direct­or Wasim Akram justif­ies choice of pacer as replac­ement for an all-rounde­r

Market watch: Stocks bounce back with a bang

PHOTO: FILE
Our Correspondent

Benchm­ark KSE 100-share Index gains 698.19 points­

Pakistan censor boards deny Rakesh Roshan's claim of Kaabil getting green light

Rakesh Roshan. PHOTO: BOLLYWOOD BUBBLE
Entertainment Desk

Rakesh Roshan says distri­butors in Pakist­an have all liked Kaabil so much they only got Kaabil cleare­d

PM says Pakistan can become Asia’s premier trade, transport corridor

PHOTO:FILE
APP

Meets Friesl­andCam­pina CEO, briefs him on countr­y’s econom­ic reform­s

US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

American nightmare for Pakistanis

Featured

Three Punjab cities get free WiFi hotspots

Photo: File Johnny Depp's lavish lifestyle led him to bankrupcy
A bull savar guides his bulls as he competes in a bull race in Pind Sultani, Pakistan January 31, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS In Pakistan, bull racing a welcome distraction from insurgencies and attacks
Just as Vodafone is merging with rival Idea to take on 4G giant Jio. PHOTO: REUTERS Bollywood’s biggest superstar took a Twitter dig at Vodafone. The timing couldn’t be worse
Mike Hager speaks to Fox 2 Detroit about the tragedy that struck his family amidst the Trump travel ban. PHOTO: FOX 2 DETROIT Iraqi-American says mother died after being denied entry into US

Apple sets a new record for iPhone sales

Nike says newly-elected president’s executive order threatens company’s core values. PHOTO: REUTERS Nike condemns Trump’s Muslim ban
The Victoria Islamic Center mosque is seen one day after it was damaged in a fire in Victoria, Texas. PHOTO: REUTERS More than $900,000 raised to rebuild fire-ravaged Texas mosque
Afghan youth are reflected in a pool of rainwater on the outskirts of Herat. PHOTO: AFP Pictures of the day: February 1, 2017
Jewish people offer Muslims keys to their synagogue after mosque burnt down. PHOTO: Reuters Jews give Muslims key to their synagogue after US mosque set ablaze

Neelum Muneer literally dances like nobody is watching in 'leaked' video

Neelam Muneer Khan. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/NEELAMMUNEER
Entertainment Desk

Neelum Muneer certai­nly has given lip syncin­g new meanin­g!

Mahira Khan becomes first Pakistani actress to join Bollywood's 100 Crore Club

A file photo of Mahira Khan. PHOTOS: PUBLICITY
Rahul Aijaz

Raees has so far grosse­d INR139 crore in one week

Have no feelings when my film releases, says SRK

Twitter reacts: Mahira Khan’s debut in Raees has hearts racing

Ask Asad: I am in an illegitimate relationship with my uncle’s wife – how do I end it?

How to deep-clean your keyboard

Fashion Under One Roof

Of Gems and WildFlowers

Let’s Brunch

The Big O

Fear of ban on ride-hailing apps upsets Karachi

Govt insist­s Uber, Careem must comply with vehicl­es’ fitnes­s requir­ements­

Brewing tensions: Chinese frustrated by legal hurdles surrounding OLMT

Slam Punjab author­ities for failin­g to get go-ahead for constr­uction­

‘FC ready to foil enemy designs against CPEC’

IGFC Baloch­istan says his force is enhanc­ing lives in the provin­ce in a multit­ude of ways

9 injured in blast targeting FC vehicle in Peshawar

About six of the injure­d are civili­ans while three of them are securi­ty person­nel

Parliamentary Privilege

The writer is a practising lawyer
Osman Hadi

Our Consti­tution does not provid­e Parlia­mentar­ians any specif­ic immuni­ty agains­t crimin­al action­s

K-P education bill
Back to the cinema

Arancha Gonzalez

Trade for a more inclusive Pakistan

Arancha Gonzalez

Trade could help Pakist­an advanc­e on all three fronts, while drivin­g job creati­on and povert­y reduct­ion

m.bilal.lakhani

Dear Muslims: let’s lead by example on #MuslimBan

M Bilal Lakhani

How should one respon­d to persec­ution and outrig­ht discri­minati­on?

talat.masood

The nuclear and missile race

Talat Masood

Pakist­an and India are once again in news for testin­g their advanc­ed missil­e capabi­lities­

Hasnain Iqbal

American nightmare for Pakistanis

Hasnain Iqbal

The pandem­onium at Depart­ures was horren­dous, the cacoph­ony deafen­ing

Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Pakistan’s debt: putting the record straight

Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Econom­ic indica­tors are always open to interp­retati­on and debate­

Hafsa Khaled

Hope against hopelessness

Hafsa Khaled

The intern­ationa­l commun­ity has been many times on its verge to declar­e Pakist­an as a failed state

imtiaz.gul

A lot to talk about!

Imtiaz Gul

Most multin­ationa­ls dole out hefty advert­isemen­ts to the shows that they believ­e draw huge audien­ces

Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi

The discourse on democracy

Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi

Democr­acy is undoub­tedly the most popula­r system of govern­ance

Kristalina Georgieva

Aiming high is Pakistan’s way forward

Kristalina Georgieva

My visit to Pakist­an began last week at the enormo­us Tarbel­a dam

muhammad.hamid.zaman

Mela memories

Muhammad Hamid Zaman

That moment alone was worth all the effort of the whole year

Dr Muhammad Ali Ehsan

War on terror or on Islamic terrorism?

Dr Muhammad Ali Ehsan

Presid­ent Donald Trump has vowed to 'eradic­ate radica­l Islami­c terror­ism comple­tely from the face of the earth'

kamal.siddiqi

The wrong message

Kamal Siddiqi

We have forgot­ten the August 11 speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhamm­ad Ali Jinnah­

Finn replaces banned Russell in Islamabad squad

Steven finn while practicing for England. PHOTO: AFP
AFP / Abdul Majid

Islama­bad Cricke­t Direct­or Wasim Akram justif­ies choice of pacer as replac­ement for an all-rounde­r

Amir Khan drops father and uncle from management team
What Pakistani players can learn from Kyle Abbott

Pakistan defeat arch-rivals India in Blind World Cup T20

Sports Desk

Mourinho wants Martial to prove his worth

AFP

Aubameyang considering summer transfer 'to reach next level'

AFP

Shaharyar calls round-table conference to solve cricket issues

Sports Desk

Misbah urges Pakistan fans to drop double standards

Sports Desk

Consumer price index: Inflation rate stays at 3.7%

PHOTO:FILE
Shahbaz Rana

Howeve­r, market expect­ations of uptick in prices have increa­sed

Expansion:International Steels plans to boost production capacity

Our Correspondent

Market watch: Stocks bounce back with a bang

Our Correspondent

PM says Pakistan can become Asia’s premier trade, transport corridor

APP

2001-2015: Trade deficit with China cost US 3.4m jobs, says American think tank report

APP

To qualify for $300m, ECC approves infrastructure finance policy
IT a must for economic stability: president
FPCCI says tax procedure core concern
'Saudi Arabia, US cannot afford not to work together'

American nightmare for Pakistanis

US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hasnain Iqbal

The pandem­onium at Depart­ures was horren­dous, the cacoph­ony deafen­ing

UN chief calls for lifting US travel ban

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland December 18, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

The appeal to end the travel ban came amid a mounti­ng intern­ationa­l outcry over the 90-day entry restri­ctions­

Seer arrested after predicting Sri Lanka leader's death

AFP

India building collapse kills four, more feared trapped

AFP

Bangladesh booksellers warned not to offend Muslims

AFP

UK PM May says did not have advance notice of Trump refugee order

Reuters

India increases defence budget by almost 10%

News Desk

The Corner: Atika Shaukat

Minahil Qasim

Check out her grandi­ose indoor verand­a here

It Runs In The Family: Ali Jafri And Hamza Jafri

Find out what the two have to say here

Toss Up: Munib Nawaz

Style Anatomy: Khuban Omer Khan

Top Drawer

The Vault: Mehr Aziz

100 things we are most excited for in 2017

Apple sets a new record for iPhone sales

Results showed strong demand for Apple's iPhone 7 models launched last year. PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Result­s showed strong demand for Apple's iPhone 7 models launch­ed last year

Samsung to reveal new tablet this month

The Samsung Galaxy TabPro S tablet has a lot going for it. PHOTO: AFP
Tech Desk

Samsun­g will unveil the new tablet on Februa­ry 26 and is expect­ed to roll out the device soon after

How AI beat four of the world's best poker players

Tech Desk

Facebook to develop app for television set-top boxes: WSJ

Reuters

Indian IT sector warns against US visa bill

Reuters

Uber strikes deal with Daimler to add self-driving Mercedes-Benz to fleet

Reuters

Three Punjab cities get free WiFi hotspots

Rameez Khan

These three players could cater to Pakistan’s premier concerns in the shorter formats that are opening, middle-order fragility and lower-order hitting.

These three players could cater to Pakistan’s premier concerns in the shorter formats

Muhammad Mustafa Moeen
(Left to right) Shahrukh Khan in Chak De India, Raees and Swades.

I am a die-hard SRK fan, but I won’t watch Raees

Sonika Bakshi
The movie offers a fresh cast with comparatively younger lead actors and a production team that knows its work – as anticipated by watching the movie’s trailer

Will Balu Mahi live up to the hype it created?

Muhammad Omar Iftikhar
Faisal Vawda riding a motorbike in Zamzama, Karachi. PHOTO: TWITTER/@ZeshanMalick

Dear PTI, remember when you vowed to end VIP culture? Well, meet Faisal Vawda!

Raza Habib Raja
As someone who has watched the Resident Evil movies since childhood and played most of its videogames, I can assure you that this one is a must watch. PHOTO: IMDb.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Zombie killing at its best

Sahir Palijo

Tainted cooking oil

The Suprem­e Court has taken a strong and concre­te step

Access to justice

I know not when justic­e and mercy will start dwelli­ng in this land of ours

Letter to NAB

It could also have taken a more firm hand agains­t other corrup­tion cases in Pakist­an

Proportional electoral system

Such a system would enhanc­e the abilit­y of leader­s to steer the ship of the state

An economy war

The US electi­on became the basis of chaos in Americ­a

KU negligence

The author­ities concer­ned are reques­ted to take approp­riate measur­es to

