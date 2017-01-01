2016 was the worst year for music since 27 club alumni Jim Morrison, Jimmy Hendrix passed away in 1970-71
Criticism, court’s stay put an end to Sindh IG’s ‘forced leave’
Writes letter to all varsities to induct its members in syndicates, boards
NAB officials had failed to submit the plea bargain deal records on Friday
K-P CM signs MoU for student exchange with China’s Shandong University
Test captain will decide on retirement after meeting PCB chief Shaharyar Khan post Australia tour
FBR misses tax target for first 6 months of fiscal year, blames govt for poor show
Some observers agree that Russian and Iranian concerns over the IS cannot be dismissed lightly