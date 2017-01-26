Faryal took to Snapchat to make the startling claim
Also includes punishment for slavery, using children for prostitution or pornography
Draft for Punjab Senior Citizens Welfare and Rehabilitation bill is being finalised
IGFC Balochistan says his force is enhancing lives in the province in a multitude of ways
They are already suspended until inquiry is over
Openers David Warner and Travis Head scores centuries to put hosts in commanding position
Spokesman says information sought from the two parties; concerns come amid security of national database
Govt helpline offers advice on taboo subjects from ways to perk up virility to erectile dysfunction and homosexuality
A breakdown of the 100 things that we are most excited for in 2017, and that you should be too!
A post has been doing rounds claiming WhatsApp will start notifying people when someone takes a screenshot