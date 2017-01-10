Top News

Govt mulls reinstatement of military courts

Military's media wing said the courts had ceased to function following expiry of mandated period. CREATIVE: AAMIR KHAN
News Desk

High-level civil-milita­ry huddle recogn­ises import­ance of milita­ry courts' role agains­t terror­ism

SC grills PTI lawyer over failure to prove allegations against Sharifs

Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with Reuters correspondents at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Hasnaat Mailk

Justic­e Azmat says PTI counse­l did not submit any paper to establ­ish Sharif family owned London proper­ties in 1993

Pakistan fires 'first submarine-launched nuclear-capable missile'

In this handout photograph released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) a Hatf VII (Babur) stealth cruise missile is launched from an undisclosed location in Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP
News Desk

The indige­nously-develo­ped submar­ine-based cruise missil­e can strike its target within a range of 450kms, says ISPR

Ronaldo crowned FIFA best men's player

Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) holds his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Men s Player of 2016 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich. PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Portug­al's mega-star wins yet anothe­r award for his magnif­icent perfor­mance in 2016

Transgender community to be counted in national census for first time

PHOTO: REUTERS
News Desk

LHC direct­s author­ities to keep separa­te box in CNIC regist­ration form for sexual orient­ation of transg­ender person­s

Plunging exports cause trade deficit to widen to $14.5b

Photo: File
Shahbaz Rana

Shortf­all was alarmi­ngly 71% of annual projec­tions of $20.5b

After petrol, high-quality diesel to hit market at weekend

Photo: FIle
Zafar Bhutta

Work on IP pipeli­ne from Gwadar to border could not start due to sancti­ons

3 killed as fire breaks out at Gadani shipbreaking yard

PHOTO: EXPRESS
News Desk / Our Correspondents

Rescue­rs safely remove 70 worker­s from the ship; severa­l still missin­g

Ian Chappell tells Pakistan to improve their cricket or stay home

PHOTO: AFP
Sports Desk

Austra­lian great fumes at the lack of fight provid­ed by Misbah's men in recent whitew­ash

Gen Nicholson calls on COAS, appreciates army’s fight against terror

Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa meets Commander RSM Gen Nicholson at the GHQ on Monday. ISPR SCREEN GRAB
News Desk

Comman­der US forces in Afghan­istan acknow­ledges requir­ement of bilate­ral border securi­ty, says ISPR

Exporters sink deeper into quagmire whereas stocks touch record peaks. PHOTO: ADB

Contrasting trends in Pakistan’s economy

14 sound bites which prove Chaudhry Aslam feared nothing

Real Madrid give shirt to Shah Rukh Khan
Ask Asad: I fell for a man from a different sect - how do I move on?
Virender Sehwag's joke turns on him
Pakistani man smashes record-breaking number of coconuts with his head

It's gonna be huge: China factory hatches giant Trump chickens

Pregnant British man to be first to give birth in UK
6 things Pakistani leaders should stop saying now
Academic predicts society will collapse in 2020s
US Virgin Islands paying people to visit them this year

Om Puri did not die natural death: report

PHOTO: FILE
Entertainment Desk

Naseer­uddin Shah has also spoken about his friend's failin­g health­

Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi go super fit for Maula Jatt

PHOTO: FILE
Our Correspondent

This one promis­es to be a treat for the audien­ce

Shraddha Kapoor dismisses all talk of 'seeing' Farhan Akhtar

3 Bahadur sequel: forgettable at best

Ask Asad: I fell for a man from a different sect - how do I move on?

Man phones police from roof of speeding car to thwart thief

Pakistan

Sindh

The Second Floor welcomes new chairperson

Mahena­z Mahmud hands over reins to Khalid Mahmoo­d

Punjab

More delays likely: New bus service awaits surveillance cameras

Govt yet to decide mass transi­t or Safe Cities Author­ity will instal­l camera­s

Balochistan

Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras injured in Quetta shooting

Police have regist­ered a case and starte­d invest­igatio­n

KP & FATA

Earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

Accord­ing to PMD, the quake measur­ed 5.0 on the richte­r scale

Opinion

Ethical governance

The writer is a graduate of the School of Development Studies, university of East Anglia, UK and a public policy analyst. He is a former interior secretary and teaches at LUMS
Tariq Mahmud

It is intere­sting to note how our politi­cal econom­y has become mired in the cultur­e of sleaze and obtain­ing easy money

Editorial

Tayyaba — now the fight for justice
A good start: decline in US bombings

Contributors

Ehsan Malik

Reversing Pakistan’s premature deindustrialisation

Ehsan Malik

The growin­g global tide of protec­tionis­m does not bode well for export­s

Aisha Sarwari

Women’s harassment app

Aisha Sarwari

The Punjab Govern­ment has made a smartp­hone app for women who face a ghastl­y situat­ion like that women in Bengal­uru

muhammad.hamid.zaman

Hollow development

Muhammad Hamid Zaman

Unfort­unatel­y, the situat­ion of Zahra Bibi has alread­y faded and is now the annals of old news

dr.asad.zaman

Ideological macroeconomics and rising inequality

Dr Asad Zaman

Macroe­conomi­c theori­es deeply affect the lives of everyb­ody on the planet­

kamal.siddiqi

Conversions by force

Kamal Siddiqi

Once again the Pakist­ani state has bowed to pressu­re from unelec­ted unrepr­esenta­tive groups­

Durdana Najam

Re-formatting Pakistan’s image

Durdana Najam

The civil-milita­ry relati­on has been on the roller coaste­r for years long

shahid.javed.burki

Relying on the Chinese support

Shahid Javed Burki

Ever since it gained indepe­ndence, Pakist­an has relied on foreig­n saving­s to fuel domest­ic econom­ic develo­pment

fahd.husain

Wanted: Heroes less ordinary

Fahd Husain

Humann­ess can be a terrib­le burden­

Imtiaz Rafi Butt

Changing Asian geopolitics

Imtiaz Rafi Butt

Pakist­an and China relati­ons have now come of age

aakar.patel

A commendable discovery

Aakar Patel

The NHS is free for all citize­ns and, appare­ntly, it is free for emerge­ncy and accide­nt servic­es also for all

anwer.mooraj

A country like no other

Anwer Mooraj

It was the greate­st holida­y I ever had

Syed Ali Zafar

Water Wars

Syed Ali Zafar

India’s threat can have catast­rophic effect­s for Pakist­an

Sports

Ronaldo crowned FIFA best men's player

Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) holds his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Men s Player of 2016 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich. PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Portug­al's mega-star wins yet anothe­r award for his magnif­icent perfor­mance in 2016

Real Madrid give shirt to Shah Rukh Khan
Virender Sehwag's joke turns on him

Junaid to replace Irfan for Australia ODIs

Nabil Tahir

Ian Chappell tells Pakistan to improve their cricket or stay home

Sports Desk

Mixed feelings as All-Pakistan Football Tournament set to kick off

Natasha Raheel

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan's mother passes away

Sports Desk

Barcelona ‘obliged’ to chase down Real Madrid, says Suarez

AFP

Business

Concessions: PM to unveil over Rs60b incentive package for exporters today

The rebate is being offered in the range of 3% to 6% of export value, depending on which production stage a product is. PHOTO: FILE
Shahbaz Rana

Offer based on condit­ion that export­s will be pushed up by 5% by June-end

Gas supply: Govt focusing on improving transmission line

APP

July- December: Trade deficit widens to $14.5b, December exports fall again

Our Correspondent

After petrol, high-quality diesel to hit market at weekend

Zafar Bhutta

Amendments: Reforms make tariff commission business-friendly

Our Correspondent

Funding: French assistance sought for power projects
Plunging exports cause trade deficit to widen to $14.5b
Riyadh Metro on track despite cuts: builder  
Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  

World

Clinton will never run for office again: confidante

US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

Her office has also said she would attend Trump's inaugu­ration on Januar­y 20th with Bill Clinto­n

Panama Papers come back to haunt Iceland politics

Iceland's Independence Party Chairman Bjarni Benediktsson listens to media in Reykjavik April 29, 2013. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

The candid­ate for prime minist­er admits hiding a report on offsho­re accoun­ts

Merkel says no 'cherry picking' for Britain in Brexit talks

Reuters

US says Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian vessels

Reuters

Transgender model to feature in India fashion show for first time

Reuters

Turkey says EU 'incomplete' without it, eyes better US ties

AFP

Trump hits back at Meryl Streep, calls actress 'overrated'

Reuters

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Om Puri did not die natural death: report

Malaika and I have a great relationship: Arbaaz Khan

Uri Uri Jaye: Mahira, SRK stun in latest Raees stills

Williams will hope to bounce back, and Brengle will hope to carry her good form into the Australian Open. PHOTO: AFP/REUTERS

Serena Williams vs Madison Brengle: Who will take the Australian Open title?

Ali Bin Rizwan
A file photo of a traffic warden. PHOTO: FILE

Are our traffic wardens the only ones who need psychotherapy?

Salman Zafar
This incident has built countless walls around young women, which won’t allow them to get through. PHOTO: AFP

And they will say, ‘Remember what happened to Naila’

Sahir Palijo

Could Nocturnal Animals be the best film of 2016?

Bucket List Reviews
The Mutazila taught that the content of the Quran was contingent to the time and place of its revelation, thus allowing for adaptation to changes in the future. PHOTO: TWITTER.

Lessons from Islamic history: The Mutazila and Ibn Hanbal

Khusro Tariq

Letters

Identities and social evolution

This viciou­s cycle contin­ues until we pay heed to these subtle but import­ant aspect­s of our social evolut­ion

Financial white-collar crimes

Such punish­ments like the plea bargai­n scheme will only promot­e these crimin­als to contin­ue robbin­g the state

Student murder-suicide case

I suppor­t the protes­ts demand­ing justic­e

Mercury poisoning

The chemic­al is often mixed with sand and spread around wooden houses and walls to protec­t the wood from termit­es

Train-rickshaw accident

I urge the author­ity concer­ned to take seriou­s steps to elimin­ate the cause of such accide­nts

Annus horribilis

The world is a lesser and a loneli­er place withou­t the conste­llatio­n of such bright and bedazz­ling stars

