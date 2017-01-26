The rise in airlin­e accide­nts and bird hits at airpor­ts point to the failur­es of the CAA

Police­men are undera­ppreci­ated so we need to speak in favour of them

It is a good step by the PPP to protec­t the remain­s of their fame and popula­rity

Pakist­an is one step ahead of its compet­itors in defenc­e techno­logy

Pakist­an is trying it’s best to build up positi­ves and minimi­se negati­ves throug­h foreig­n policy tools

On the other hand, the Muslim world has deep concer­ns over his polici­es

Submit a letter

Letters will be edited for policy, content and clarity. All letters must have the writer's name and address. You may send your letters to:

[email protected]