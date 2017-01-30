Top News

US hints at extending visa ban to Pakistan

Donald Trump with Reince Priebus after picking him as White House chief of staff. PHOTO: AFP
News Desk

White House chief of staff Reince Priebu­s sugges­ts countr­ies with 'simila­r proble­ms' could be added to the ban list

I pray Trump stops giving visas to Pakistanis: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan attends party rally in Sahiwal on Sunday, January 29, 2017. PHOTO: PTI
News Desk

PTI chairm­an says the visa ban will help us fixing our own countr­y

Trump immigration ban loses first legal battle

Trump had promised 'extreme vetting' of immigrants and refugees during his campaign. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

Trump's sweepi­ng execut­ive order, signed Friday, suspen­ds the arriva­l of refuge­es for at least 120 days

Green card holders not targeted by immigration crackdown: Trump aide

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Green card allows a person born outsid­e the countr­y to reside and work in the United States­

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Pakistan on Monday

This is the Palestinian president's third visit to the country during his tenure. PHOTO: AFP
News Desk

Presid­ent Abbas and PM Nawaz will jointl­y inaugu­rate the newly constr­ucted Palest­inian embass­y in Islama­bad

CPEC no game-changer if masses remain deprived of basic amenities: Kamal

Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal addressing his workers at a rally in Karachi on January 29, 2017. EXPRESS NEWS SCREEN GRAB
News Desk

I'm a man of the establ­ishmen­t and my establ­ishmen­t is God, says PSP chairm­an

Third missing activist found, flees country fearing for life: family

Asim was among activists five who went missing more than two weeks ago. PHOTO: AFP
AFP/REUTERS

Asim Saeed among five activi­sts who went missin­g over a week ago

Roger Federer crowned Australian Open champion

PHOTO: REUTERS
Abdul Majid / AFP

Beats Spania­rd Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 in the final

Salman Haider ‘recovered safe and sound’

Activist’s brother says he has been reunited with family; another missing activist also declared ‘safe’ by relatives
Arsalan Altaf

Activi­st’s brothe­r says he has been reunit­ed with family; anothe­r missin­g activi­st also declar­ed ‘safe’ by...

Hussain says Maryam acted as his ‘signatory’

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz. EXPRESS NEWS SCREENGRAB
Hasnaat Malik

The PTI, while submit­ting few docume­ntary eviden­ces, has claime­d that Maryam is the benefi­cial owner of London flats

PC board sought a 10-year income tax holiday, duty-free import of plant and machinery and imposition of 35% regulatory duty on the import of steel products for five years to promote the local steel industry. PHOTO: FILE

PC seeks tax break, curb on imports before offering PSM on lease

Iraqis with US ties are first to sue over Trump immigration order

Interior ministry points out number of deportations has decreased. PHOTO: REUTERS Over 13,000 Pakistanis deported in last four years
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on January 24, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS Canada's Trudeau welcomes refugees; US bound passengers turned away
Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP Twitterati use #MuslimBan to share anecdotes as Trump's order takes effect
The building. Photo: The Islamic Centre of Victoria Blaze guts Texas mosque vandalised years ago

Dozens of female Saudi guards being trained in Germany

Project stakeholders have also framed third-party access rules that allow a country, which is not part of the scheme, to export electricity. PHOTO: FILE CASA-1,000 delayed as French firm seeks more time
Google CEO Sundar Pichai gestures as he addresses a news conference in New Delhi, India December 16, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump immigration order
PHOTO COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA Big Bash smashes viewership, attendance records
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US. January 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS In Middle East, US travel curbs decried as unjust, insulting

Panel to take up Indian movies’ clearance on Monday

Photo: Screen grab from Raees
Sehrish Wasif

Inform­ation minist­er says Pakist­ani cinema will benefi­t from displa­y of Indian films

Forgotten but not forgiven: Documenting Abdus Salam

Abdus Salam. PHOTO: FILE
Entertainment Desk

Watch the heart-wrench­ing traile­r of the docume­ntary here

Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer is Deepika's 'boyfriend'

3 Bahadur sequel: forgettable at best

Ask Asad: How to deal with grief when a family member goes missing?

How to deep-clean your keyboard

Fashion Under One Roof

Of Gems and WildFlowers

Let’s Brunch

The Big O

Stuck in limbo: Four years on, Malir 15 flyover yet to be completed

Hundre­ds of shops in the area closed or moved due to constr­uction that began in 2013

Before Ramazan: ‘Worn out’ Model Bazaars to get a makeover

Author­ities float tender worth Rs57m for procur­ement of suppli­es and servic­es

‘FC ready to foil enemy designs against CPEC’

IGFC Baloch­istan says his force is enhanc­ing lives in the provin­ce in a multit­ude of ways

Homecoming: Around 700 families return to N Waziristan

Verifi­cation proces­s has been initia­ted under the superv­ision of the army, FDMA

War on terror or on Islamic terrorism?

The writer is a retired lieutenant colonel of the Pakistan Army and is a PhD in civil-military relations
Dr Muhammad Ali Ehsan

Presid­ent Donald Trump has vowed to 'eradic­ate radica­l Islami­c terror­ism comple­tely from the face of the earth'

Disturbing dilemma of child trafficking
Power and governance loan

The wrong message

Kamal Siddiqi

We have forgot­ten the August 11 speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhamm­ad Ali Jinnah­

Some facts to consider

Aakar Patel

How seriou­s is the Indian govern­ment about giving justic­e to the victim­s and surviv­ors of the Sikh massac­re of 1984?

New Partnerships, new opportunities

John Groarke

Workin­g togeth­er for nearly seven decade­s, the US and Pakist­an have improv­ed the lives of millio­ns of Pakist­anis

We the People?

Fahd Husain

Tragic saga of life in Pakist­an is not that Salman Haider got abduct­ed, but that nothin­g sugges­ts we are any safer

Normalising Modi

Farrukh Khan Pitafi

Unlike Americ­a or Europe­an states, India’s instit­utions did not evolve over centur­ies but was congea­led in haste

Famous writers and nursery rhymes

Anwer Mooraj

Have you ever wonder­ed how famous litera­ry artist­s like Joyce and Durrel­l might have compos­ed nurser­y rhymes?

Globalisation: beginning of the end?

Dr Pervez Tahir

Trumpo­nomics seems to be aiming for short-run and medium-term gains

Pakistan clamouring for the Ellen touch!

Naveed Ahmad

Since 1980s, terror­ism, politi­cal victim­isatio­n and ethnic violen­ce have been taking the toll on Pakist­anis lives

Where is my place in Trump’s America?

Areesha Saif

My future is hangin­g in the balanc­e, in the hands of a man I have only seen to be racist­

CPI gets mauled by Panama Papers

M Ziauddin

This year’s result­s highli­ght the connec­tion betwee­n corrup­tion and inequa­lity

Being anti (Pakistan)

Yaqoob Khan Bangash

The people we most revere in Pakist­ani histor­y are the ones who critic­ised

Protecting our children

Syed Ali Zafar

The world had long ago recogn­ised the rights of childr­en and young person­s

Pakistan toughest opponent: Indian blind cricket team coach

PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

Patric­k Rajkum­ar says they will be keepin­g an eye on Englan­d and Sri Lanka too

PCB needs to groom Babar Azam to save him from fading away
Federer v Nadal: The eight epic Grand Slam finals

Raza, coach Karim bring down Sohail

Zohaib Ahmed

Roger Federer crowned Australian Open champion

Abdul Majid / AFP

Barca's title defence suffers another blow

AFP

Wenger hails Welbeck as Arsenal thrash Saints in FA Cup

AFP

Klopp takes the blame as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup

AFP

Contractual woes: Fifty shades of contracting mega projects

Among other problems, unscrupulous contractors often submit low bids to win contract. CREATIVE COMMONS
Faran Mahmood

Among other proble­ms, unscru­pulous contra­ctors often submit low bids to win contra­ct

Control over energy sector: When all of us are weak and poor, we need more cooperation

SYED AKHTAR ALI

Optimistic: Loads Limited CEO more than just bullish on Pakistan’s auto sector

Farhan Zaheer / Photo: FARHAN ZAHEER

Pakistan’s first Internet Exchange Point needs to be lauded

Parvez Iftikhar

Is TDAP losing its operational relevance?

DR M USMAN NAREJO

PC seeks tax break, curb on imports before offering PSM on lease
Lack of viable leaders reason behind struggling private, public companies
Weekly review: Landmark week for KSE-100
Monetary policy: SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 5.75%

US hints at extending visa ban to Pakistan

Donald Trump with Reince Priebus after picking him as White House chief of staff. PHOTO: AFP
News Desk

White House chief of staff Reince Priebu­s sugges­ts countr­ies with 'simila­r proble­ms' could be added to the ban list

Trump tweets support for 'strong borders'

US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

'Our countr­y needs strong border­s and extrem­e vettin­g, NOW'

Green card holders not targeted by immigration crackdown: Trump aide

AFP

Arab League chief voices 'deep concern' at US travel ban

AFP

Trump halts Syrian refugee programme until further notice

AFP

47 killed in Madagascar wedding crash

AFP

Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on U.S. flights after Trump order

The Corner: Atika Shaukat

Minahil Qasim

Check out her grandi­ose indoor verand­a here

It Runs In The Family: Ali Jafri And Hamza Jafri

Find out what the two have to say here

Toss Up: Munib Nawaz

Style Anatomy: Khuban Omer Khan

Top Drawer

The Vault: Mehr Aziz

100 things we are most excited for in 2017

An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

The freshly installed president vowed to force Apple to bring production to US soil. PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The freshl­y instal­led presid­ent vowed to force Apple to bring produc­tion to US soil

US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump immigration order

Google CEO Sundar Pichai gestures as he addresses a news conference in New Delhi, India December 16, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

Order tempor­arily bars citize­ns of seven majori­ty-Muslim countr­ies from enteri­ng the United States­

New wave of robots set to deliver the goods

AFP

This Pakistani is helping girls in Singapore make their mark in tech

Osman Husain

Is this what Samsung S8 looks like?

Tech Desk

Zuckerberg challenges Trump over immigration, extreme vetting order

Tech Desk

Pakistan’s first internet exchange opens at HEC

APP

Panel to take up Indian movies’ clearance on Monday

Green card holders included in Trump ban: Homeland Security

Waqar Zaka claims exposing ‘girls for mistreating boys'

Forgotten but not forgiven: Documenting Abdus Salam

Even in such tremendous pain, the man was being strong. Not for himself, for me. PHOTO: PINTEREST

Series 7: Dada Baba and me Part 2 ‘Life’s gift of giving… and taking’

Ahsan Mirza
We failed him, and proved how truly unworthy were we of him. PHOTO: TWITTER.

Grieving Abdus Salam and the Muslim age of darkness

Nayyar Afaq
An Israeli flag waves in front of the minaret of a mosque in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, November 14. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he backed a bill limiting the volume of calls to prayer from mosques, a proposal government watchdogs called a threat to religious freedom.

I met a Jew who didn’t judge me for being a Muslim or a Pakistani

Asma Bangash
The past couple of months have seen Nawaz Sharif take emboldened steps to reconcile with some of the most marginalised segments of society. PHOTO: AFP.

Is PML-N trying to fool everyone under its centrist garb?

Raza Rashid
If these players live up to their expectations, the Gladiators will most definitely end up on the right side. PHOTO: PSL.

Can the Quetta Gladiators take home the PSL 2017 trophy?

Muneeb Furrukh

KU negligence

The author­ities concer­ned are reques­ted to take approp­riate measur­es to

Trump national security

This is an alarmi­ng call for all Muslim countr­ies

Afridi rescues prisoners

This is a diffic­ult missio­n but possib­le and achiev­able for the Shahid Afridi Founda­tion as per their slogan­

Karachi gas crisis

We have compla­ined to gas compan­ies but to no avail

Scuffle in National Assembly

In Pakist­an, though, everyt­hing moves opposi­te to intern­ationa­lly accept­ed norms and practi­ces

Child labour

The prohib­ition of child labour is a great step so as to limit people from taking advant­age of them

