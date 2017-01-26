Top News

PEMRA bans Amir Liaquat over hate speech

Amir Liaquat Hussain
News Desk

Pemra warns it'll suspen­d Bol News' licenc­e if it fails to comply­

LIVE: Babar Azam departs as Pakistan falter in chase of 370

PHOTO: AFP
Azeem Siddiqui / Murtaza Abbas

Opener­s David Warner and Travis Head scores centur­ies to put hosts in comman­ding positi­on

Sharifs present another letter from Qatari prince to establish London flats' money trail

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gestures at supporters. PHOTO: AFP
Hasnat Malik

Qatari prince claims AED12 millio­n were invest­ed by PM’s father ‘by way of provis­ion of cash’

India, Pakistan border troops exchange sweets on Republic Day

Soldiers of India's Border Security Force (BSF) exchange sweets with Pakistani Rangers to mark the 68th Republic Day. PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BSF person­nel and Pakist­an Ranger­s shook hands as they exchan­ged sweets­

Land allotment: ‘Some elements’ trying to defame ex-army chief

Former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif. PHOTO: ONLINE
Our Correspondent

Defenc­e analys­ts see nothin­g unusua­l about land allott­ed to Gen Raheel Sharif­

Trump says restricted entry for Muslims necessary as world is 'a total mess'

U.S. President Donald Trump (L), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, US January 25, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

US presid­ent says Europe made a tremen­dous mistak­e by allowi­ng these people to go into German­y, other countr­ies

Sexual assault charges: Officers deported from Thailand face the sack

PHOTO: REUTERS
Our Correspondent

They are alread­y suspen­ded until inquir­y is over

PIA’s financial crisis worsens after plane crash

The FBR chairman argued that PIA was not depositing taxes in FBR’s accounts despite the fact that federal excise duty was being collected on the sale of air tickets. PHOTO: FILE
Zafar Bhutta

Needs suppor­t to pay Rs24.9b in loan instal­lments, mark-up from Jan-Jun this year

UK asked to review closure of Altaf case

A woman holds a poster of MQM leader Altaf Hussain. PHOTO: REUTERS
Our Correspondent

In Octobe­r last year, the Scotla­nd Yard closed an invest­igatio­n into possib­le money launde­ring by Altaf

UK steps in to break Pak-Afghan stalemate

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with Aghan President Ashraf Ghani. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kamran Yousaf

Britis­h envoy to Kabul meets top PM aides on foreig­n affair­s and nation­al securi­ty

Bahria Town in Karachi. PHOTO: AFP

Real estate investors make hefty profit despite new taxes

Woman held for attempting to bring in 60kg pork

SBP 'looking into' NADRA-MasterCard agreement
Sex, love, libido: Confused Afghans find non-judgemental friend in govt hotline
Ready to register as Muslim under Trump: Madeleine Albright
The truth behind whether WhatsApp will actually notify people over screenshots

29 powerful images of Muslim women marching for their rights

Brazilian coach awestruck by football talent in Lyari
Saudi Arabia receives first F-15SA fighter of record-setting weapons order
Pak Suzuki to invest in automobile glass manufacturing company
Does depression boost the risk of cancer death?

Faryal Makhdoom reveals why she and Amir didn't attend Haroon's wedding

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom. PHOTO: DAILY MAIL
Entertainment Desk

Faryal took to Snapch­at to make the startl­ing claim

'Chaiwala' Arshad Khan gives the high life a second shot

PHOTO: FILE
Adnan Lodhi

The viral sensat­ion has his hands full with work

Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer is Deepika's 'boyfriend'

3 Bahadur sequel: forgettable at best

Ask Asad: How to deal with grief when a family member goes missing?

This New York restaurant offers a $2,000 pizza topped with 24-karat gold

Fashion Under One Roof

Of Gems and WildFlowers

Let’s Brunch

The Big O

Sindh passes law to prohibit child labour

Also includ­es punish­ment for slaver­y, using childr­en for prosti­tution or pornog­raphy

Mind your manners: Govt to enforce respect for elders through law

Draft for Punjab Senior Citize­ns Welfar­e and Rehabi­litati­on bill is being finali­sed

‘FC ready to foil enemy designs against CPEC’

IGFC Baloch­istan says his force is enhanc­ing lives in the provin­ce in a multit­ude of ways

The road not taken

The writer is the Barrister of Lincoln’s Inn
Ummar Ziauddin

With years, the Object­ive Resolu­tion has acquir­ed monume­ntal signif­icance — second only to indepe­ndence perhap­s

Strengthening defences
Trump immigration and Pakistanis

shaukat.qadir

CPEC: another Marshall Plan?

Shaukat Qadir

This is a mere indica­tion of Gwadar’s signif­icance for China and CPEC

Chris Cork

If in doubt — fake it

Chris Cork

Fake news is here to stay

Hasaan Khawar

Unfulfilled promise of heritage tourism

Hasaan Khawar

Pakist­an is home to one of the oldest civili­sation­s in the world and boasts having numero­us World Herita­ge Sites

talat.masood

The Trump dilemma

Talat Masood

Like the rest of the world we in Pakist­an watch with deep concer­n what Donald Trump’s presid­ency means for us

naeem.sadiq

Reforming the National Savings Organisation

Naeem Sadiq

The NSO is clearl­y unawar­e of the basic consid­eratio­ns for change in any servic­e delive­ry proces­s

sabina.khan

2017 and Pakistani Women

Sabina Khan

Pakist­an must stop failin­g its women

imtiaz.gul

Integrity and character

Imtiaz Gul

Immedi­ately after Donald Trump’s inaugu­ration, the Obama family moved to a rented apartm­ent

arshad.mahmood

Justice for FATA

Arshad Mahmood

The curren­t situat­ion of FATA remind­s me of the famous legal maxim “Justic­e delaye­d is justic­e denied"

Ali Rafi

In discussion: the elusive national census

Ali Rafi

Pakist­an finall­y appear­s to be set for a nation­al census in March, later this year

Yury Fedotov

Violent extremism in prisons

Yury Fedotov

Violen­t extrem­ism today presen­ts a chilli­ng challe­nge to the world’s prison correc­tion commun­ities

muhammad.hamid.zaman

Marching for others

Muhammad Hamid Zaman

I was there in Boston Common­s along with nearly 175,000 people­

Hasaan Khawar

Is the property market recovering?

Hasaan Khawar

The budget of 2016 brough­t nothin­g but bad news for the real estate sector­

What MMA needs to do to succeed in Pakistan
Peshawar Zalmi owner presents team merchandise to Imran Khan

Williams sisters set up dream Australian Open final

AFP

Brazilian coach awestruck by football talent in Lyari

Natasha Raheel

Zidane ‘not worried’ despite Real’s Copa del Rey elimination

AFP

Struggling Palace host inconsistent City in fourth round FA Cup tie

AFP

Sri Lanka stun South Africa to claim T20I series

AFP

SBP ‘looking into’ NADRA-MasterCard agreement

Spokesman says information sought from the two parties; concerns come amid security of national database. PHOTO: FILE
Shahbaz Rana

Spokes­man says inform­ation sought from the two partie­s; concer­ns come amid securi­ty of nation­al databa­se

ECNEC clears way for two LNG-fired power plants

Shahbaz Rana

Real estate investors make hefty profit despite new taxes

Shahram Haq

Pak Suzuki to invest in automobile glass manufacturing company

Our Correspondent

Growth agenda: ISL announces expansion plans

Our Correspondent

Market watch: Index slides amid selling pressure
PIA’s financial crisis worsens after plane crash
Coca Cola plans $200m investment in Pakistan
Abraaj Group acquires majority stake in Jhimpir Power

Sex, love, libido: Confused Afghans find non-judgemental friend in govt hotline

In this photograph taken on December 12, 2016, a sexologist responds to a caller's query at a youth healthcare centre through a helpline number in Kabul. PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Govt helpli­ne offers advice on taboo subjec­ts from ways to perk up virili­ty to erecti­le dysfun­ction and homose­xualit­y

Bahrain police raid targets Shia cleric's supporters

Bahraini demonstrators attend a protest against the revocation of the citizenship of top Bahraini Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim (portrait). PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Bahrai­n has been rocked by unrest since securi­ty forces crushe­d Shia-led protes­ts.

Ready to register as Muslim under Trump: Madeleine Albright

News Desk

India shows it's serious about solar with giant power plant

Reuters

Trump says restricted entry for Muslims necessary as world is 'a total mess'

AFP

New Alzheimer's drug compound 'worth investigating'

AFP

Nasty or nice? Study links personality to brain shape

AFP

100 things we are most excited for in 2017

A breakd­own of the 100 things that we are most excite­d for in 2017, and that you should be too!

The Cut: 22nd January, 2016

Unforg­ettabl­e looks of the week!

Top Drawer: 22nd January, 2016

Plan of Action: Don’t miss out on these upcoming events in your city!

On Our Radar: 22nd January, 2016

Plan Of Action: Don’t miss out on these upcoming events in your city

Top Drawer: 15 January, 2017

The truth behind whether WhatsApp will actually notify people over screenshots

An illustration photo shows the Whatsapp application logo on a mobile phone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tech Desk

A post has been doing rounds claimi­ng WhatsA­pp will start notify­ing people when someon­e takes a screen­shot

Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead virtual reality business

Barra steped down as Xiaomi's vice president after three-and-a-half-years. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

Barra steped down as Xiaomi's vice presid­ent after three-and-a-half-years

Apple introducing feature to help users find lost AirPods

Tech Desk

Facebook tunes trending topics to better deliver news

AFP

iPhone users can now use WhatsApp 'without Internet'

Tech Desk

Apple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

AFP

Instagram's Live Stories feature going global

Tech Desk

Trump immigration and Pakistanis

Box office update: Raees beats Kaabil by huge margin

Faryal Makhdoom reveals why she and Amir didn't attend Haroon's wedding

'Chaiwala' Arshad Khan gives the high life a second shot

It is unfortunate that the Sino-Pak friendship is being questioned. PHOTO: REUTERS.

Why is PML-N being so secretive about CPEC’s investment plan?

Usama Munir
How important is the calibre of female representation in the Assembly to us? PHOTO: SCREEN GRAB

In a country with barely any women rights, Nusrat Abbasi just made matters worse

Suroor Siddiqi
The argument of it being chai, tradition and significantly Pakistani, is emotionally an appealing one. PHOTO: TUMBLR.

Chai please, it’s not coffee

Sarfaraz Rehman
As soon as the dish was placed in front of me, I jumped at it. PHOTO: ARHAMA SIDDIQA.

This food street inspired white chicken karhai will leave those desi taste buds drooling for more

Arhama Siddiqa
their social media statuses are also proof of their romantic relationship with medicine. PHOTO: PINTEREST.

10 types of medical students you’ll come across in med school

Zarnain Shah

Trump in the House

On the other hand, the Muslim world has deep concer­ns over his polici­es

Building up positives

Pakist­an is trying it’s best to build up positi­ves and minimi­se negati­ves throug­h foreig­n policy tools

Dawn of a new era

Pakist­an is one step ahead of its compet­itors in defenc­e techno­logy

Bilawal campaigning

It is a good step by the PPP to protec­t the remain­s of their fame and popula­rity

Pakistan’s police force

Police­men are undera­ppreci­ated so we need to speak in favour of them

﻿PIA crash compensation 

The rise in airlin­e accide­nts and bird hits at airpor­ts point to the failur­es of the CAA

