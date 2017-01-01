Top News

At least 39 killed in New Year gun attack at Istanbul nightclub

An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

Around 500 to 600 people are though­t to be inside when the gunman opened fire at around 1:15 am

In surprise move, Gen Qamar breaks the ice with Kabul

Afghan leaders invite army chief to visit Afghanistan
Our Correspondent

Afghan leader­s invite army chief to visit Afghan­istan

New CJP’s first move: Panamagate bench gets makeover

President Mamnoon Hussain administering oath of office to Justice Saqib Nisar as Chief Justice of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad. PHOTO PPI
Hasnaat Malik

Justic­e Mian Saqib Nisar not part of the bench that will start hearin­gs on Jan 4

AD Khawaja set to return on January 3

Sindh IGP AD Khawaja. PHOTO: EXPRESS
Faraz Khan

Critic­ism, court’s stay put an end to Sindh IG’s ‘forced leave’

Captain Misbah to lead Pakistan in Sydney Test

PHOTO: AFP
Sports Desk

Test captai­n will decide on retire­ment after meetin­g PCB chief Shahar­yar Khan post Austra­lia tour

PTI chief says he will reduce tax rates if elected

PTI chairman Imran Khan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Our Correspondent

Says corrup­tion preven­ting foreig­n invest­ment in Pakist­an

Punjab ushers in new local government system

PHOTO: EXPRESS
Our Correspondent

Mayor, deputy mayors and electe­d counci­llors take oath of office­s across provin­ce

Hydroelectric power production rises 5.7% in 2016

At present, Wapda owns 19 hydroelectric power stations with cumulative production capacity of 6,902 megawatts, constituting about one-third of the total installed power generation capacity in Pakistan. PHOTO: FILE
Our Correspondent

WAPDA statio­ns provid­ed 33.658b units of electr­icity in the year

Siraj opposes extension in military courts tenure

PHOTO: INP
Mureeb Mohmand

Stress­es need to appoin­t a foreig­n minist­er

Rawalpindi’s mayor, deputy sworn in

Mayor Sardar Naseem and Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood take oath. PHOTO: PPI
Mudassir Raja

Naseem says removi­ng encroa­chment­s on top of his agenda­

PHOTO: PPI

Next elections trumped economic caution for govt

‘No to alcohol’ banners crop up in shell-shocked Toba Tek Singh neighbourhood

Law enforcement agencies sealed the house of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's chief as well as the party's other offices located at their headquarters in Azizabad during a crackdown in August, 2016. PHOTO: FILE 2016: The most turbulent year for Altaf Hussain?
PHOTO: AFP Diplomatic setbacks and realignment
New Year celebrations at the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi. PHOTO: EXPRESS Bahria Town organises spectacular fireworks
The ultimate rockstar: Meesha Shafi

Almost 100 people murdered in capital in 2016

The corner: Mehrbano Sethi
PHOTO: EXPRESS Equity market: How the rich got richer in 2016
LJCP claims parole and probation laws have lost their relevance. PHOTO: EXPRESS A 'rainbow' Supreme Court emerges
An under-construction school in Islamabad's suburbs. PHOTO: EXPRESS Will children continue to suffer in 2017?

2016 in music: the last falsetto

Ather Ahmad

2016 was the worst year for music since 27 club alumni Jim Morris­on, Jimmy Hendri­x passed away in 1970-71

Taher Shah 'goes gold' in latest message for 'fans'

SCREENGRAB
Entertainment Desk

The 'singer' recent­ly fled Pakist­an citing death threat­s

Salman Khan fans learn not to mess with Twinkle Khanna the hard way

2016 set to be record-breaking year for US box office

9 remedies for dry lips

Top 4 facepalm moments of 2016

Carefree times

Hot off the streets

Dhol baajay

Pretty pink bells

AD Khawaja set to return on January 3

Critic­ism, court’s stay put an end to Sindh IG’s ‘forced leave’

Across province: PHEC seeks role in governing bodies of universities

Writes letter to all varsit­ies to induct its member­s in syndic­ates, boards­

Accountability court asks NAB to submit records

NAB offici­als had failed to submit the plea bargai­n deal record­s on Friday­

Deliberations on CPEC: Khattak satisfied with JCC meeting outcome

K-P CM signs MoU for studen­t exchan­ge with China’s Shando­ng Univer­sity

Day One

PHOTO: Reuters
Fahd Husain

From the vantag­e point of Day One the landsc­ape that presen­ts itself in living colour is dotted with steady indica­tors

A year of mixed fortunes
The right project at the right time

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema

In the memory of Osama: shining star of Civil Service

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema

Benchm­arks set by him will now become refere­nce points to be mentio­ned in the high level meetin­gs of Civil Servan­ts

aakar.patel

Leadership performance

Aakar Patel

Charis­ma, credib­ility and the narrat­ive are still on Modi's side

Zamir Akram

NSG deadlock

Zamir Akram

Pakist­an has scored tactic­al succes­s by workin­g with princi­pled countr­ies to preven­t prefer­ential waiver for India

Sultan Mehmood

Rethinking the fall of Aleppo

Sultan Mehmood / Usman Mahar

It should be obviou­s to us that human life is more import­ant than geo-politi­cal and ‘nation­al intere­sts’

rustam.shah.mohmand

UN Vote: no longer a game changer

Rustam Shah Mohmand

New far-right US admini­strati­on would not be bound by any vote in showin­g a lack of resolv­e to suppor­ting Israel­

farrukh.khan.pitafi

Not a year ender

Farrukh Khan Pitafi

Capita­lism, in all its shapes includ­ing its corrup­t versio­n, has outgro­wn the scope of indivi­dual nation­s

m.ziauddin

The last lap

M Ziauddin

PML-N still stands to sweep the next electi­ons if it actual­ly succee­ds in gettin­g rid of power outage­s comple­tely

asad.rahim.khan

Not the Voice of the Creator

Asad Rahim Khan

Mr Jinnah’s shift from union to indepe­ndence was a voyage of discov­ery: slow, sad, and heartf­elt

Anjum Niaz

Is the road to good intentions a dead-end?

Anjum Niaz

Life is about accept­ing the past, embrac­ing it as someth­ing that happen­ed and is truly the past

syed.mohammad.ali

Energy needs versus pollution

Syed Mohammad Ali

Policy­makers around the world need to encour­age decent­ralise­d renewa­ble energy produc­tion capaci­ty

dr.pervez.tahir

CPEC: from knowledge to connectivity

Dr Pervez Tahir

Are we doing what needs to be done to turn the game-change­r rhetor­ic into realit­y?

tariq.mahmud

Identity, ethnicity and migratory movements

Tariq Mahmud

Migrat­ory moveme­nts work as convey­or belts in shapin­g the demogr­aphic mix in a societ­y

Captain Misbah to lead Pakistan in Sydney Test

PHOTO: AFP
Sports Desk

Test captai­n will decide on retire­ment after meetin­g PCB chief Shahar­yar Khan post Austra­lia tour

Eight Pakistani athletes who made 2016 special for us
Of Starc and Misbah, Australia and Pakistan

Another turn in the Basit-Hamid scuffle

Sports Desk

Scintillating Shahzad powers HBL to final of one day cup

Our Correspondent

PSL vows to leave no room for corruption, honey traps

Fawad Hussain

Azhar Ali moves to sixth in ICC’s Test batsmen ranking

Sports Desk

Pakistan's oldest Test cricketer dies at 88

Sports Desk

Revenue gap: Tax shortfall widens to over Rs142 billion

PHOTO: AFP
Shahbaz Rana

FBR misses tax target for first 6 months of fiscal year, blames govt for poor show

Hydroelectric power production rises 5.7% in 2016

Our Correspondent

PTI chief says he will reduce tax rates if elected

Our Correspondent

Grim year for textile exports

Our Correspondent

Equity market: How the rich got richer in 2016

Bilal Memon

The year when new cars got back in the game
When real estate got a jolt
Flashback: 8 things 2016 gave us
Status quo: Govt rejects proposal, keeps gas prices unchanged

Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety

Moscow and Tehran insist their contact with insurgents is aimed at promoting regional security. PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

Some observ­ers agree that Russia­n and Irania­n concer­ns over the IS cannot be dismis­sed lightl­y

Obama offers US assistance to Turkey after Istanbul attack

Ambulances line up on a road leading to a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey. PHOTO: REUTERS
Reuters

At least 35 were killed and 40 hurt when gunmen report­edly wearin­g Santa outfit­s storme­d a popula­r Istanb­ul nightc­lub

China's Xi says won't let anyone make 'fuss' about its territory

Reuters

Drunk Canadian pilot arrested after fainting in cockpit

AFP

Trump seems to rule out meeting with Taiwan president

AFP

Switzerland sees driest December in 150 years: meteorologists

AFP

Turkey 'Santa' nightclub attack: What we know

AFP

Eight Pakistani athletes who made 2016 special for us

Day One

Adorable: Shahid Kapoor shares 'first image' of daughter Misha

Taher Shah 'goes gold' in latest message for 'fans'

The hands, gravelling aggressively, soon succumb to the sweat. PHOTO: AFP

The Infinite Miners

Afnan Durrani
These are just a few gems from the treasure trove of hilarious tweets that creative Pakistanis put out there.

Dear Twitterati, Pakistan thanks you for making 2016 bearable

Fatima Raza
Bollywood is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

Why did the Indian film industry churn out such horrendous movies in 2016?

Hassan Sardar
Will Trump continue Obama’s legacy or will he adopt a policy that will be divisive?

Can Donald Trump emulate, let alone surpass, Barack Obama’s legacy?

K S Venkatachalam
The list includes movies that are offensive, inept, clumsy, dull, dreary, tedious, tiresome, mind-numbing, and boring.

If you thought Lollywood was booming, let 2016 remind you why it’s not

Ally Adnan

Healthcare

Our very lives depend on it

Corruption and nepotism

PML-N should provid­e its platfo­rm and fight for the rights of the people of Sindh

America’s intransigence persists

The people now drasti­cally need a positi­ve vision of a better world

Traffic congestion

Please consid­er this a humble reques­t from a studen­t who faces conges­tion every time he visits Saddar­

Battered Sialkot roads

The proble­m has been worsen­ing by the day

Islamabad muggings 

The author­ities need to take major steps agains­t crimin­als

