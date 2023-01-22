Napoli move 12 points clear

 Previous Story

De Minaur shoulders home hopes

 Next Story

Guardiola threatens to quit Manchester City

Coach issues rallying cry to players to halt slip in form to catch league leaders Arsenal

AFP January 22, 2023
MANCHESTER:

Pep Guardiola has hinted his glorious reign as Manchester City manager could be cut short if his players do not respond to his rallying cry to halt a slip in standards.

Guardiola called out his stars for lacking the hunger and desire to reel in Arsenal at the top of the Premier League despite coming from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

The Catalan coach has overseen the most successful spell in the club's history by winning four league titles in the past five seasons.

Guardiola even extended his contract at the Etihad to 2025 in November, but admitted he has personal experience of the slacking off that comes with success as a player.

"I won four La Ligas in a row when I was a football player," said the former Barcelona midfielder.

"In the fifth (season) I was not the same, in the sixth I was not the same. I was not starving enough. I thought 'How good I am' and Madrid beat me the fifth and the sixth.

"I understand (the challenge) but I am here to do it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here, otherwise I don't sign.

"But if I lose the team or I lose something I cannot be here. Here people don't wait."

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over Guardiola's men and have a game in hand.

City and Arsenal still have to face each other three times this season, the first of which comes in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

And Guardiola is hoping his public call to arms will get the response he is seeking with half the league season still to play.

"We are second in the table, we are not 25 points behind Arsenal. There are still 57 points still to play. What I am saying is playing in this way, (there is) no chance. We have time to recover," he added.

"I'm sorry for our haters, we will be in the history books of the Premier League for what we have done – (it's) undeniable.

"For many things, the consistency to play in a good level but that is the past. Now our fans want the second half (against Tottenham) more often and that is what we have to find."

COMMENTS

Replying to X

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive.

For more information, please see our Comments FAQ

E-Publications

magazine

EPaper
magazine

tmagazine
magazine

T.edit

Most Read

Join Us

RELATED

Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City

Guardiola hails Man City’s second-half display

Arsenal, Man City face derby dates

Southampton stun Man City to reach League Cup semis

Recommended Stories

Arsenal set up FA Cup clash with Man City

Ronaldo says he was close to joining Man City

Man City my longest reign: Guardiola

Man City beat Chelsea in League Cup

Latest

India denies visas to 200 Pakistani pilgrims

Maryam to return to Pakistan on Jan 28, says Rana Sanaullah

Political leadership, establishment responsible for current situation: Abbasi

Wazirabad attack JIT members replaced

India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing

Imran says ex-army chief had Nawaz ousted in Panama case

T.Edit

TEdit X MUSE

One On One: Hasan Rizvi

One On One: Fatima Tariq

On Express Urdu

The Express

بھارتی رویے سے نالاں؛پی سی بی کل ایشیا کپ سے متعلق اہم پالیسی بیان جاری کرے گا

The Express

کراچی کے 14 سالہ گالفر نے ’ہول ان ون‘ کرکے کار جیت لی

The Express

شاہین آفریدی نے عمرے کی سعادت حاصل کرلی

The Express

مراکش سے تعلق رکھنے والے اشرف حکیمی ’’عرب کے بہترین ایتھیلیٹ‘‘ قرار

The Express

شعیب اختر نے ’’راولپنڈی ایکسپریس‘‘ بائیو پِک سے خود کو الگ کرلیا

The Express

سابق آسٹریلوی کپتان کو سڑک پر گرل فرینڈ نے تھپڑ دے مارا

Most Read

Video of girl being tortured at Lahore school goes viral

Saudi prosecutors want cleric executed for tweets

Imran admits to diverting SKMT funds

A debt-trap spanning 75 years: Pakistan’s journey towards a sovereign default

Only two-day inventory left: PPMA

With PTI out: Govt ‘loses credibility’ to govern

Opinion

Liberal democracy not our piece of cake

Reforming prison culture

Materialism in relationship

India’s dark shadow on Kashmir falls on Pakistan

The problem of democrats

Renaissance of terrorism and confronting TTP

FOLLOW US

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, redistributed or derived from. Unless otherwise stated, all content is copyrighted © 2023 The Express Tribune.

  • express-pk
  • express e-paper
  • Cricket Pakistan
  • Food Tribune
  • Campus Guru
  • Express Entertainment
  • express-pk
  • express e-paper
  • Cricket Pakistan
  • Food Tribune
  • Campus Guru
  • Express Entertainment