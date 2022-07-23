The Supreme Court on Saturday said Hamza Shahbaz can remain as a "trustee" chief minister of Punjab till the apex court resumes hearing of the case on Monday.

The court also said the incumbent Punjab CM is not allowed to use his powers in any manner to benefit him and he should work in accordance with the law and the Constitution. The apex court then adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Elahi's petition has challenged the shock ruling by Mazari which rejected PML-Q's ten votes during the process to elect the chief minister of Punjab.

Barrister Ali Zafar, speaking to the media, said the court had taken the decision in order to stave of any constitutional crises in the province. He added that the next hearing of the case, scheduled for Monday, will be held in Islamabad.

He further said that the apex court feels the deputy speaker's ruling is against Article 63A.

A large number of PTI supporters were gathered outside the SC Lahore Registry premises, with PTI leader Farrukh Habib claiming that the government does not seem to have a credible argument in the case.

'Deputy speaker's ruling is prima facie wrong'

The chief justice in his remarks said that the court has already given a decision on this subject on May 17. In prima facie, the deputy speaker's ruling is against that decision, he added. “Want to see what was sent by the party leader… the court will examine what is the difference between the instructions of the party leader and the parliamentary leader, the simple question is whether the direction of the party leader or the parliamentary leader should be followed.”

Hamza Shehbaz's counsel Mansoor Sarwar objected to the hearing of the petition, saying the case of an individual person is not maintainable under Section 3 of Article 184 of the Constitution, adding that the petitioner should go to the election commission instead. A decision against the deputy speaker's ruling, will adversely affect the administrative affairs of the province, he added.

The court ordered that the Deputy Speaker should produce the record of the ruling and present its basis. “We cannot leave the province with ambiguity… Hamza Shehbaz Sharif's powers as chief minister are currently suspended,” the chief justice maintained.

The Supreme Court directed Hamza Shehbaz to exercise only ceremonial powers while restraining him from exercising the absolute powers of the chief minister till Monday. The apex court will supervise the affairs of the chief minister in the meantime.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday, July 25.

Earlier during the day, the SC had summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, however, the deputy speaker was not present in court and was represented by his lawyer.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition. Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb are the other members of the bench.

As the proceedings commenced at the Lahore Registry of SC today, Elahi's counsel argued that the second round of voting for the chief minister's slot was held yesterday but an 'illegal ruling' was passed by the deputy speaker and PML-Q votes were rejected on the ground that he had received a letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who had directed the party's MPAs to vote in favour of PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

He further said that the party MPAs had violated the instructions and voted for Elahi and in light of the apex court's ruling, the votes were rejected.

Hamza gets the prize

The PML-N on Friday won a dramatic victory against the PTI that few had predicted in the Punjab chief minister’s election, retaining the throne of Punjab after surviving its closest brush with loss in the political heartland.

Warmed in the nick of time by a letter from PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — instructing his MPAs to vote for PML-N’s candidate — Hamza Shehbaz was declared a victor after Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari ruled that PML-Q members’ votes were not counted in light of party head’s letter.

According to Mazari, Hamza received 179 votes whereas Elahi garnered 176 votes, but only after 10 votes of Elahi’s own party were not counted, which turned the tables in Hamza’s favour.

In line with the ruling of the Supreme Court verdict on Article 63-A related to the defection clause, the deputy speaker said he had rejected the votes of PML-Q lawmakers.

Ironically, the apex court’s verdict had served as the legal ground to trigger a second round of elections for the chief minister’s office. In accordance with the recipe ordered by the apex court, the run-off polls took place five days after the by-polls on 20 seats that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI defectors who voted for Hamza, in a new, reconstituted House with a changed electoral college.