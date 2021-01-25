Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said the alliance of opposition parties was pursuing conflicting narratives.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's insistence on the no-confidence motion, Pakistani Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal's qualms on it and party's Vice President Maryam Nawaz's stress on the long march clearly indicated a rift in the alliance.

"The opposition parties have taken to the roads to hoodwink the masses but they are now turning to the parliament after being rejected by them," the minister added.

ایک پی ڈی ایم اور کئی بیانیے۔بلاول کا عدم اعتمادپر زور ،احسن اقبال کےاس پر شکوک و شبہات اورمریم کا لانگ مارچ پر اصرار پی ڈی ایم کا شیرازہ بکھرنےکاواضح ثبوت ہے ۔ شاہراہوں پر عوام کو گمراہ کرنے کیلئے نکلے تھے،عوام کی جانب سے مسترد ہونے کے بعد واپس ایوانوں کا رخ اختیار کر رہے ہیں ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 25, 2021

Reports of differences between both the parties emerged on January 24 after PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal disagreed with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recommendation of tabling a no-confidence motion in parliament, instead of organising protest rallies across the country to remove the ruling party from power.

According to the statement, the PPP co-chairman stressed on sending the incumbent regime packing saying “their ineptness and incompetence can land (the) country into a mega-crisis”.

In a bid to dispel rumours of discord in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties over bringing a no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on January 24 declared that all options were still on the table including a no-confidence motion, resignations, long march and even a countrywide wheel-jam strike.

Zardari during a telephonic conversation with PPP Punjab leader Chaudhry Manzoor dismissed speculations of a rift between his party and the PML-N, saying that the PDM was united and would “attack” the PTI-led government from all sides.

Zardari emphasised that the PDM would utilise all available options to “rid” the country of the ruling PTI government.

“Few months are crucial for the country’s politics. We will not let this government hide behind coronavirus anymore,” the PPP co-chairman was quoted as saying.