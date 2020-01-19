The Express Tribune > World

100-year old mosque hosts Hindu wedding amid anti-Muslim citizenship law

By News Desk
Published: January 19, 2020
The mosque also gifts 200,000 rupees (US$ 2,800) cash to the groom and gold jewellery worth thousands to the bride. PHOTO: TWITTER/Pinarayi Vijayan

In a rare display of communal harmony when India is burning with raging protests against the new controversial citizenship law, an ancient mosque hosted a Hindu wedding in Kerala – the southern state of the country.

The Jamaat committee of the mosque stepped forward to sponsor the wedding ceremony after bride’s mother — bogged down with financial crises — couldn’t generate enough to fund the wedding, Gulf News reported on Sunday.

The bride, Anju Ashok Kumar and the groom named Sarath Sasi solemnised their wedding as per Hindu rituals where they exchanged garlands and performed rites in the presence of a priest at the mosque premises, which was decked up for the rare occasion signifying inter-faith harmony.

According to a local media report, Secretary of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee Nujumudeen Alummoottil said that Anju [the bride] is the first woman who entered the over 100-year-old-mosque.

“The Jamaat Committee has also given Anju 10 sovereign gold and Rs200,000 as their wedding gift apart from home equipment like TV and fridge. All the wedding expenses were met by the committee, Alummoottil added.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted about this coming together of communities, calling it “an example of unity from Kerala”.

The story originally appeared on Gulf News

 

