Nawaz will leave for London on Tuesday, confirms PML-N

Air ambula­nce will arrive in Lahore on Tuesda­y mornin­g to transp­ort Sharif abroad for medica­l treatm­ent

LAHORE: Ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will depart from Pakistan on Tuesday, his party confirmed on Sunday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, information secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), released a statement saying that an air ambulance will arrive on Tuesday morning to transport Sharif abroad for medical treatment.

She said doctors conducted a detailed examination of the three-time former prime minister and cleared him for travel after consultation among themselves.

“A high dose of steroids continues to bring his platelet count to a suitable level for travel. He is also receiving medication for blood sugar and other medical issues. The doctors are following a rigorous strategy to ensure he is able to travel safely,” said Marriyum.

LHC allows Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad — for 4 weeks

Earlier on Sunday, Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said the ex-prime minister would be going to London within the next 48 hours “once he’s clinically stabilised, made travel-worthy & is safe for air travel”.

Former PM #NawazSharif is scheduled to travel abroad, to London-UK, for medical treatment within 48 hours once he’s clinically stabilised, made travel-worthy & is safe for air travel.

He will make the journey in a fully equipped & medically staffed Air Ambulance; arriving soon. — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) November 17, 2019

A PML-N leader had told The Express Tribune on Saturday that Hussain Nawaz had booked an air ambulance for his father. “It will arrive here in Lahore on Tuesday and subject to permission of his doctors, Nawaz will leave for London on the same day,” the leader had said on condition of anonymity.

“His brother Shehbaz Sharif and [personal physician] Dr Adnan Khan are accompanying him as per the existing understanding. It will be decided on Sunday as to who else could also fly with Mian Sahib [Nawaz],” the leader added.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment without having to sign the indemnity bond suggested by the federal government.

PTI govt, PML-N spar on Nawaz’s condition after ITP diagnosis

According to the order by a tw0-member bench after day-long proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif can accompany his brother abroad for four weeks.

The high court directed the federal government to remove the former premier from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition challenging the government’s condition of furnishing indemnity bonds to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list.

During the hearing, Justice Najafi remarked that in his opinion, it was not fair for the government to place conditions after the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to the former PM.

Read full story