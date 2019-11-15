The Express Tribune > Pakistan

PM Imran, Gen Qamar discuss security, Kashmir

By News Desk
Published: November 15, 2019
Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed on Friday the country’s security situation with army chief General Qamar Bajwa in Islamabad.

“Security situation of the country including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the western border and internal security issues were discussed,” said an official statement.

The prime minister, the communique added, hailed Pakistan Army’s efforts in defending the borders while also ensuring internal security and facilitating ongoing socio-economic development.

The IOK has been under lockdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked its autonomous status.

