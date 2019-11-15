LHC to hear PML-N plea seeking removal of Nawaz's name from ECL

Lahore High Court questi­oned whethe­r the federa­l govt has author­ity to set condit­ions for removi­ng name off of ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court will begin hearing at 2:00pm the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeking removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list unconditionally.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will hear the petition filed by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. The petition stated that Nawaz’s health was deteriorating and his medical treatment was not possible in Pakistan.

Shehbaz filed the petition after rejecting government’s condition to submit Rs7 billion indemnity bonds in order to strike his name off the no-fly list.

Maintaining that the high courts have already granted him bail to “seek treatment anywhere in Pakistan or abroad”, the PML-N refuses to submit indemnity bonds. Shehbaz termed the demand ‘ransom’.

In the petition, PML-N said the government was violating Article 15 of the Constitution which guaranteed freedom of movement.

PML-N has moved LHC for removing Nawaz’s name from ECL: Shehbaz

Court proceedings

In the previous hearing, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan challenged the petition by saying that the former premier was already out on bail.

When the divisional bench asked if the former premier wanted to go abroad for medical treatment, Nawaz’s counsel said: “If the court permits.”

The bench questioned whether the federal government had the mandate to set conditions for removing name from the Exit Control List. Justice Najafi inquired if Nawaz was placed on the ECL in 2018 with the recommendation of NAB’s Lahore or Islamabad bureau.

The high court had given government until today to submit reply and adjourned the hearing.

