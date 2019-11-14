10 cutest Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh moments

As DeepVe­er celebr­ate their first weddin­g annive­rsary, we look at some specia­l moment­s betwee­n Bollyw­ood's star...

One of Bollywood’s most loved couples – if not the most – are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today and if that doesn’t put a smile on your face, we don’t know what will.

The couple decided to celebrate their big day by flying to Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at a shrine at Tirumala. “Thankyou for all your love, prayers and good wishes,” Deepika captioned the post of them smiling at each other with love.

Who could forget Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding of year and those beautiful, heartfelt moments between the A-listers. The duo tied the knot at the Villa del Balbianello, on the shore of Lake Como in Italy. Arriving by boat, the actors and their guests made their way to a terrace at the front of the villa overlooking the lake, where the lavish ceremony appeared to have been held.

DeepVeer dated for seven long years before finally walking down the aisle together and yet maintained a dignified silence on the countless relationship and breakup rumours. Now that Deepika and Ranveer have completed one year of blissful marriage, they couldn’t seem more in love.

Let’s take a look at some of the cutest moments of their marriage so far.

Ranveer protecting Deepika at airport post-wedding

The Mumbai airport was the most crowded place in the city the day Deepika and Ranveer landed back after their wedding. This one picture of Ranveer wrapping his hands around Deepika to navigate her through the thick crowd made everyone’s hearts swoon.

Ranveer got a kiss after removing something stuck on Deepika’s jeans

Ranveer showed his thoughtful side when he stopped Deepika to pick something stuck on her jeans at the airport. Deepika rewarded him with a peck on the cheek for it.

Sharing a kiss on stage at the Filmfare Awards

Ranveer took home the trophy for Best Actor that night and went down on one knee dedicating the win to his wife who was also on stage.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate first wedding anniversary

Family snuggles

Deepika shared this very cute picture with Ranveer and her sister Anisha Padukone. We think it’s one of their most special moments yet!

Holding Deepika’s veil

Ranveer dutifully held his wife’s veil at the IIFA Awards 2019 as the Bollywood actor made her way to their seats.

Laughter is the best medicine

The couple shared a hearty laugh at the Mumbai airport after they returned from their wedding in Italy. Despite the chaos around them, they only had eyes for each other as the beautiful moment was captured on camera.

Ever-so chivalrous Ranveer

Ranveer certainly knows how to flaunt his love for his beautiful wife. At one of their three wedding receptions he went all gentlemanly by kissing Deepika’s hand.

Fixing Deepika’s sari

Ranveer and Deepika hosted their first wedding reception in Bangalore, Deepika’s native home. Ranveer made it a point to help the actor fix her sari pallu, which was certainly an adorable moment.

Fanboy first

Among other great things that happened for the couple, Deepika got her wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. Ranveer got clicked at the unveiling trying to kiss even the wax figure of his wife.

In their own world

Attending a wedding together, DeepVeer shared this adorable moment as the actor just held onto his beloved while the world went about their business.

Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

