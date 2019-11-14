Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate first wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in a lavish weddin­g ceremo­ny last year. The weddin­g festiv­ities went on for a few days

Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple decided to celebrate their big day by flying to Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at a shrine at Tirumala.

A picture of Ranveer and Deepika from their visit to the temple is going viral on social media. In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing a red sari. She teamed her red sari with heavy gold jewellery. She also sported sindoor.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen wearing a red-cream coloured sherwani.

Deepika shared a picture on Instagram, thanking the fans for all the love. She captioned the image, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!”

The couple arrived at the temple with their families.

Deepika and Ranveer – or as their fans like to call them, DeepVeer – tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony last year. The wedding festivities went on for a few days and the couple held several functions.

