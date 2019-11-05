Ellen DeGeneres to be awarded lifetime achievement award

She will be the the second person to receiv­e the Carol Burnet­t Award

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Monday that Ellen DeGeneres will be receiving a lifetime achievement award for television in the form of the second annual Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes next year. However, she will be awarded with the trophy at the live awards ceremony on Sunday, January 5, 2020, reported The Wrap.

“The HFPA is delighted to honour Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award,” said the president Lorenzo Soria. “From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.”

The Carol Burnett Award is to be conferred annually to a person who has made “outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen,” according to the HFPA.

It also serves as the equivalent to the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in the world of film.

Currently, DeGeneres hosts the syndicated talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has been renewed through 2022. It has also earned a remarkable amount of 63 Daytime Emmy Awards, including a record 11 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

Aside from that, her TV credits also include her self-titled ABC comedy, which received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations during its run from 1994 to 1998, as well as a Peabody Award for the critically acclaimed “Puppy Episode” where her character came out as a gay woman and made a record of 46 million viewers.

DeGeneres’ other accolades include the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American humour.

The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA. Mike Mahan, the CEO of Dick Clark productions and Barry Adelman, the Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark productions will serve as executive producers.

Have something to add to the story? Share in the comments below.

Read full story