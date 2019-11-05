First group of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Anothe­r group expect­ed to enter Pakist­an on Wednes­day

LAHORE: The first group of Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to take part in the 550th birth anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The pilgrims arrived through the international border crossing at Wagah.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Dr Amer Ahmad and Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Satwant Singh welcomed the 2,500 pilgrims upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Another 2,000 pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The pilgrims praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the premier had achieved what could not be done in the last 72 years.

The Pakistan government completed all arrangements to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 before the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

A special song on Kartarpur Corridor was also launched on Tuesday highlighting the message of peace, love and religious harmony.

This announcement was made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan during a launch ceremony in Islamabad.

The special assistant said the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of protection and freedom for all minorities, adding that this song will promote peace and inter-faith harmony.

