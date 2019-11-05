'Govt will be held responsible if anything happens to Zardari'

Bilawa­l claims the former presid­ent has not been given access to specia­list doctor­s, person­al physic­ian

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the government will be held responsible if anything happens to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP chairman took to social media to express his concern for his father Asif Ali Zardari’s deteriorating health.

Bilawal claimed that the former president has not been given access to specialist doctors or a personal physician.

‘Zardari needs treatment abroad for spinal pain’

The PPP leader also stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will be held responsible if anything happens to his father.

President Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors and personal physician. Our family is increasingly concerned about his health. If anything happens to our father this govt will be held responsible. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 5, 2019

Last month, the Sindh health minister said PPP’s co-chairman was suffering from spinal pain because of a condition called spondylolysis and he desperately needed treatment which was only possible abroad.

“There are no physicians available in Pakistan who can perform a spinal cord surgery on him [Zardari],” she said.

The provincial minister said it was the responsibility of the state to provide all medical facilities to her brother.

