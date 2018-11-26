The Express Tribune > Sports

Yasir Shah's magic destroys New Zealand in Dubai Test

Yasir Shah's magic destroys New Zealand in Dubai Test

By AFP / NEWS DESK
Published: November 26, 2018
PHOTO: AFP

PHOTO: AFP

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took a career best eight wicket to bowl New Zealand out for 90 in 35.3 overs on the third day of the second Test in Dubai on Monday.

Yasir finished with 8-41 in 12.3 devastating overs as New Zealand slid from 50 without loss to lose their all ten wickets with an addition of just 40 runs.

That meant New Zealand were 328 runs behind Pakistan’s first innings total of 418-5 declared and were forced to follow-on.

Yasir, whose previous best of 7-76 came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015, took three wickets in an over after rain delayed the start by an hour at Dubai stadium.

Opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 31 while skipper Kane Williamson finished with 28 not out.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.

