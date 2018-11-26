Nobody knows name of Narendra Modi’s father: Congress leader

Muttem­war compar­es Modi's father with Rahul Gandhi's lineag­e

Congress Leader Vilasrao Muttemwar on Sunday hit out at Narendra Modi’s lineage by saying that no one knows who his father is, The Times of India reported.

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan, Muttemwar can be seen making vague comparisons between Modi’s father and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s lineage.

In the video, the former Union minister says, “Who knew you [Modi] before you became the Prime Minister? Even today nobody knows your father’s name. Everyone knows Rahul’s father’s name – Rajiv Gandhi. Everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi’s mother’s name – Indira Gandhi. Everyone knows Indira’s father’s name – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. And everyone knows Motilal Nehru is the father of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Everyone knows five generations of Rahul Gandhi. But this Narendra, nobody knows his father’s name. And, he is asking us for hisaab.”

Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was! pic.twitter.com/TwUhpdCBET — BJP (@BJP4India) November 25, 2018

Muttemwar, who hails from Vidarbha region, said that the video in circulation was altered.

Modi says ‘sleeping elephant’ India has woken up

“It was an internal party meeting yesterday. The person who shot the video distorted it and posted it online,” he said.

I would like to clarify that the @BJP4India is trying to distort a part of my speech out of context. I never questioned the parentage of Narendra Modi. — Vilas Muttemwar (@vilas_muttemwar) November 25, 2018

Muttemwar went on further to say that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was!

Muttemwar said that the people of India knew who Rahul’s father was but not many knew about Modi’s father. “The world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was,” he said.

Modi lashed out against Raj Babbar’s offensive statements on Saturday, saying the opposition party was maligning his mother into some political dispute as it did not have any actual issue to fight over him.

Speaking in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said the Congress was “abusing” his mother who is a senior citizen as it was deprived of issues.

Saying he was speaking in “pain”, Modi continued, “After all, their weapons to target Modi have failed…they are now hurling abuses at Modi’s mother, who does not understand even R of ‘rajniti’ [politics].”

This article originally appeared on The Times of India.

