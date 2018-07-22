30 BAP workers injured in Chaghi grenade attack

Police say five critic­ally injure­d shifte­d to Quetta­

QUETTA: At least 30 people were injured, five critically, in a hand grenade attack on the election office of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Dalbandin area of Chaghi district late on Sunday night.

According to police, party workers and supporters of BAP candidate Amanullah Notezai were sitting in the election office in Killi Khuda-i-Rahim when unidentified men riding a motorcycle attacked the election office with a hand grenade. The grenade exploded inside the office, injuring 30 party workers and supporters of Notezai.

Police officers and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

“Five persons with serious injuries have been shifted to Quetta for treatment,” a senior police officer said.

The election office was completely destroyed in the grenade attack.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the elements involved in the grenade attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

