The Express Tribune > Pakistan > Balochistan

30 BAP workers injured in Chaghi grenade attack

30 BAP workers injured in Chaghi grenade attack

By Mohammad Zafar
Published: July 22, 2018
SHARES
Email
The attack comes in the wake of a string of deadly attacks on electioneering in various parts of the country. PHOTO: AFP

The attack comes in the wake of a string of deadly attacks on electioneering in various parts of the country. PHOTO: AFP

QUETTA: At least 30 people were injured, five critically, in a hand grenade attack on the election office of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Dalbandin area of Chaghi district late on Sunday night.
According to police, party workers and supporters of BAP candidate Amanullah Notezai were sitting in the election office in Killi Khuda-i-Rahim when unidentified men riding a motorcycle attacked the election office with a hand grenade. The grenade exploded inside the office, injuring 30 party workers and supporters of Notezai.

PTI’s Ikramullah Khan Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide blast

Police officers and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district hospital.
“Five persons with serious injuries have been shifted to Quetta for treatment,” a senior police officer said.

The election office was completely destroyed in the grenade attack.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the elements involved in the grenade attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

 

Read more: BAP , Grenade attack , Latest

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News

More in Balochistan