Pakistani delegation in Kabul to attend bilateral action plan for peace session

28-member team to discus­s matter­s under the banner of APAPPS­

ISLAMABAD: A 28-member delegation led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua arrived in Kabul on Sunday for the inaugural session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

A statements issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal quoted Janjua as saying that the team’s visit two days before the general polls showed Islamabad’s commitment to APAPPS.

FS in her opening remarks to the media, said that despite elections, after two days, our presence in kabul shows our commitment to APAPPS pic.twitter.com/PnS4arwWxK — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) July 22, 2018

The APAPPS is an mutually agreed upon framework to strengthen trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements between Islamabad and Kabul.

The two countries agreed on key principles to operationalise six working groups, including one for counter-terrorism, in a meeting between former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Pak-Afghan leaders reiterate need for achieving regional security

A mechanism for finding solutions to mutual areas of concerns, APAPPS pursues seven principles: a commitment by Pakistan to support Afghan-led peace and reconciliation; undertaking actions against fugitives and irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either country; deny use of respective territory by either country; placing a joint supervision and coordination mechanism to realise APAPPS agreement, avoid territorial violations and refrain from blame-game.

