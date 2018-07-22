The Express Tribune > Pakistan

Pakistani delegation in Kabul to attend bilateral action plan for peace session

By Our Correspondent
Published: July 22, 2018
Pakistan's delegation in Kabul for APAPPS. PHOTO: FO

ISLAMABAD: A 28-member delegation led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua arrived in Kabul on Sunday for the inaugural session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

A statements issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal quoted Janjua as saying that the team’s visit two days before the general polls showed Islamabad’s commitment to APAPPS.

The APAPPS is an mutually agreed upon framework to strengthen trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements between Islamabad and Kabul.

The two countries agreed on key principles to operationalise six working groups, including one for counter-terrorism, in a meeting between former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Pak-Afghan leaders reiterate need for achieving regional security

A mechanism for finding solutions to mutual areas of concerns, APAPPS pursues seven principles: a commitment by Pakistan to support Afghan-led peace and reconciliation; undertaking actions against fugitives and irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either country; deny use of respective territory by either country; placing a joint supervision and coordination mechanism to realise APAPPS agreement, avoid territorial violations and refrain from blame-game.

