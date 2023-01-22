Iqbal accuses Imran of creating anarchy

PML-N forms parliamentary board for polls

Iqbal says Imran did not believe in political harmony and solving political issues through dialogue

APP January 22, 2023
Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal. PHOTO: PID
ISLAMABAD:

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s intention to rejoin the National Assembly after dissolving two provincial assemblies was to create political rumpus.

Talking to a private media channel, Iqbal said Imran did not believe in political harmony and solving political issues through dialogue.

He accused the PTI chief of sabotaging every positive development in the country with his negative politics and accusations. Imran, he added, was trying to spread chaos and anarchy by creating a political crisis in the country.

In response to a question of participating in the by-elections, Iqbal asked, “Which serious political worker will contest the NA elections for six months?”

“There was an opinion within the party to not participate in by-elections for six months,” he revealed.

Imran should be allowed to fulfill his ambition by contesting one-sided elections on his own-vacant seats, Iqbal further said.

Criticising the PTI’s economic policies, the minister maintained that the current crisis was a result of Imran-led government mismanagement.

