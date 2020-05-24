The Express Tribune > Life & Style

Eid wishes: Celebrities share heartfelt messages

Eid wishes: Celebrities share heartfelt messages

By Entertainment Desk
Published: May 24, 2020
Email
PHOTO: FAHAD MUSTAFA/INSTAGRAM

PHOTO: FAHAD MUSTAFA/INSTAGRAM

This year’s Eidul Fitr might not be as joyous as every year. However,  Muslims across the world celebrate the occasion on Sunday with celebrities sending out love and greetings to their fans and followers.

Many shared empathic messages due to Covid-19 and the recent tragic PIA air crash.

Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak ♥️

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

View this post on Instagram

May Allah keep us all in his mercy and protection.

A post shared by سارھ خان (@sarahkhanofficial) on

Gohar Rasheed made a point to ponder over.

Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below. 

Read more: Eidul Fitr 2020 , Latest

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News