Eid wishes: Celebrities share heartfelt messages

This year’s Eidul Fitr might not be as joyous as every year. However, Muslims across the world celebrate the occasion on Sunday with celebrities sending out love and greetings to their fans and followers.

Many shared empathic messages due to Covid-19 and the recent tragic PIA air crash.

Here’s what they had to say.

Just as we spent Ramazan remembering Allah, repenting for our sins & praying for better times, let's spend this Eid hoping, wishing & praying for our well-being & the well-being of our loved ones. Let us continue to pray for Allah's mercy, for happiness and for life.

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/gBNBq7L5Jy — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 23, 2020

What a sad moment all around the world. Covid-19 and now a tagic airplane crash in karachi, lost so many lives . Life must go on . May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all! Be smart today, celebrate and enjoy Eid but follow SOPs. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t ! #CelebrateWisely #BeResponsible #EidWithSOPs — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 24, 2020

Gohar Rasheed made a point to ponder over.

[A HUMBLE REQUEST]

Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt and…. #EidMubarak (1/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid #EidMubarak (2/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

