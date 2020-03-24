4 NATO soldiers test positive COVID-19 in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least four service members of the Nato-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the alliance confirmed on Tuesday.
In a brief statement, the mission said these are the first positive tests among the soldiers stationed in the war-ravaged country.
Antonio Guterres calls for ‘global ceasefire' amid pandemic
It said 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation and receiving medical care.
The total number of positive cases rose to 34 in the war-torn country on Sunday.
“There is fear of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Kabul with around 6 million people,” said Afghanistan's Health Minister Ferzoddin Feroz .
