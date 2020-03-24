4 NATO soldiers test positive COVID-19 in Afghanistan

NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul say 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation
Anadolu Agency March 24, 2020
NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul say 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation. PHOTO: ANADOLU
NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul say 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation. PHOTO: ANADOLU
KABUL: At least four service members of the Nato-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the alliance confirmed on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the mission said these are the first positive tests among the soldiers stationed in the war-ravaged country.

Antonio Guterres calls for ‘global ceasefire' amid pandemic

It said 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation and receiving medical care.

The total number of positive cases rose to 34 in the war-torn country on Sunday.

“There is fear of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Kabul with around 6 million people,” said Afghanistan's Health Minister Ferzoddin Feroz .

Facebook Conversations

COMMENTS

Replying to X

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive.

For more information, please see our Comments FAQ

Load Next Story

Join Us

More News

More Videos

Most Read

FOLLOW US

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, redistributed or derived from. Unless otherwise stated, all content is copyrighted © 2020 The Express Tribune.