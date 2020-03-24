Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian reignite feud over Kanye's song

The two last locked horns in 2016

If you weren’t living under a rock in 2016, chances are that you’d know about the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West over his song Famous’ lyrics, reported E! News.

The fire was fanned once again last week after the full audio of the infamous phone conversation between the two was leaked, and Taylor took to Instagram to address the situation – in true Taylor style, she killed two birds with one stone.

Addressing her followers, T-Swift started off saying, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked,” before throwing major shade at Kim and Kanye.

“… Proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that call (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years),” she added, referencing the allegedly tampered phone call.

She then added a twist to her post, calling for her fans to instead give more attention to more important things. “… SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she concluded, adding a link to the website for Feeding America, the non-profit network of food banks helping people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, Kim is not one to go down without a fight. She had her lawyer chops out on Monday night, going straight to business on Twitter. “Taylor Swift has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to comment now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” she wrote.

Kim went on to explain the situation in its entirety. “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission.’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that.”

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” she further clarified.

Kim also added that her husband has the right to have creative liberty, much like Taylor does, even in her recently released documentary Miss Americana.

“This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters,” Kim stated at the end.

Whose side do you believe?

