Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak

Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones
Reuters March 23, 2020
The Apple Inc. logo is shown outside the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, US, June 13, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI: Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones, a check of its web stores showed on Monday, just days after changing the checkout procedure amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however.

Apple declined to comment.

This month Apple said it would shut all its brick-and-mortar retail stores outside mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, in effect switching purchases to its website.

The pandemic of coronavirus has had a robust impact on the economy.

According to Strategy Analytics, a research firm, smartphone shipment fell in February fell by 38% year-on-year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Despite this setback, Apple has announced via a press release that it will launch two new products this week a new iPad Pro with laser-scanning technology, and a new MacBook Air.

