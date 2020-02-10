WATCH: Former greats discuss cricket with PM Imran

Sir Richie Richar­dson, Danny Morris­on, Ramiz Raja and Zakir Khan meet the cricke­ter-turned-politi­cian

ISLAMABAD: Former cricket stars from West Indies and New Zealand along with their Pakistani colleagues met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Monday.

Former West Indies captain Sir Richie Richardson, former New Zealand speedster and renowned commentator Danny Morrison, former opener of the national team and popular commentator Rameez Raja and former player of the national team Zarak Khan called on the cricketer-turned-politician in Islamabad, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

Director International Cricket Operations of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zakir Khan was also present on the occasion.

“Matters relating to cricket came under discussion.”

The former greats are currently in Pakistan for the Bangladesh Test and ODI series.

The two teams played three T20s in January. A one-day international (ODI) and one Test match will be played in Karachi in April. Pakistan won the first Test at Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Cricket with India not possible due to Kashmir situation

Pakistan saw absence of international cricket after a terrorist attack on a Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009. The drought ended in 2015, when Zimbabwe cricket team toured Pakistan for a one-day and T20 internationals, played in Lahore.

Sri Lanka were the first team to play Tests in Pakistan after a gap of 10 years. The team played three ODIs and three T20 matches in September and October last year, followed by Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Bangladesh’s team arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to play a two-Test series of the World Test Championship. PM Imran welcomed the Bangladesh Tigers to Pakistan and expressed satisfaction on the return of the longer format of cricket to the country.

“I welcome the Bangladesh cricket team to Pakistan and the resumption of test cricket in Pakistan,” Imran, the captain of the 1992 World Cup winning Pakistan cricket team, posted on his twitter account.

After the first Test against Bangladesh, the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off with much fanfare on February 20, featuring internationally-famed stars as members of Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Former cricketers Zakir Khan, Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson of West Indies, Danny Morrison of New Zealand, Rameez Raja and Zarak Khan meets PM Imran in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/pMe5jJ5n5V — The Express Tribune (@etribune) February 10, 2020

Read full story