Gen Rawat’s remarks proof of India’s repeated attempts to politicise FATF: FO

Pakistan has strongly condemned “highly irresponsible” remarks made by Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, terming it further proof of New Delhi’s repeated attempts to politicise FATF’s technical proceedings for advancing its “narrow and partisan objectives”.

India’s top military leader, while speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 yesterday, had sought to place Pakistan on FATF blacklist by harping on New Delhi’s “terrorism” mantra.

Gen Rawat also for the first time admitted having ‘de-radicalisation’ camps in his country, where Kashmiri children, who he claimed have been ‘radicalised’, can be isolated.

“These remarks are reflective of the extremist mindset and bankrupt thinking that have evidently also permeated the state institutions of India,” FO spokesperson Aisaha Farooqui said in a statement on Friday.

Full Disclosure: De-radicalisation camps operating in India

She said Islamabad has consistently sensitised the world community about India’s malicious campaign with connection to FATF. “We expect that the FATF members would reject these Indian machinations,” she added.

“As a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism. The IOJ&K has already been turned into the world’s largest prison camp with 8 million Kashmiris incarcerated there since 5 August 2019.

“With over 900,000 Indian occupation forces perpetrating egregious violations of human rights; draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) enabling them complete impunity; and over 13,000 young Kashmiri boys abducted from their homes and away from their families, Gen Rawat’s talk of ‘de-radicalisation camps’ for Kashmiri children is simply despicable. It cannot be condemned enough.”

The FO spokesperson further said that Pakistan expected that the world community would take cognizance of the BJP government’s “desperate attempts” to divert attention from the unacceptable situation in IOJ&K, growing domestic protest against discriminatory laws and practices, and its unabashed animus towards India’s minorities.

“India must be held accountable for its illegal actions,” she maintained.

