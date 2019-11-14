Robert Pattinson wants to play a ballerina in next film

Would we want to see Pattin­son play a ballet dancer onscre­en? Absolu­tely.

Actor Robert Pattinson is eager to push his body to the limit and transform himself into a ballet dancer on screen. He says he feels there is a ballerina inside him.

The Twilight star says he has always been fascinated by the idea of making a film set in the ballet world, even though he has not the slightest clue about the highly technical dance.

“Something I was trying to find for years was to do a ballet movie… And then my agent was like, ‘Why? Do you know how to (do) ballet?’ I’m like, ‘No’,” Pattinson told singer-actor Jennifer Lopez in Variety‘s Actors on Actors series.

Pressed for more details about his dance desire, Pattinson said, “I think there’s a ballerina inside me… I really wanted to do it.”

The 33-year-old said part of the attraction is tackling a role no one would expect from him, just like his latest release, psychological horror movie The Lighthouse.

“I love finding something where I have absolutely no idea how to do it. I don’t approach parts if there’s something relatable. If I was going after parts which seem somehow relatable to my real self, I would be consistently playing chronically insecure losers.”

Agreeing with Pattinson, Lopez said, “I think that’s what people don’t understand about actors and their choices. It’s about finding something you haven’t done.”

