Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after chest congestion

Family of the legend­ary singer confir­ms that 'she is on a road to recove­ry'

India’s legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised after she complained of chest congestion and breathing issues on Monday.

According to Times of India, there were several reports circulating about the famous singer’s critical health including the one that suggested she had been put on ventilator. However, her sister Usha Mangeshkar rebuffed all reports saying that “Lata is now on a road to recovery”.

Jada Pinkett Smith says Abida Parveen is her ‘spiritual mother’

“Lata Mangeshkar ji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering,” read an official statement issued by the singer’s spokesperson.

Usha further told the local media: “Lata didi is still in hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow.”

Moreover, Asha Bhosle, Lata’s younger sister who is also a famous singer, visited the veteran star at the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar — who was also conferred with the title of Daughter of the Nation as a tribute to her contribution to Indian film music over seven decades — celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28.

The story originally appeared on Times of India

Read full story