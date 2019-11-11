Punjab govt seeks more clarity over Nawaz’s tests abroad

Provin­cial Health Minist­er Dr Yasmin Rashid says the medica­l board, treati­ng Nawaz, is workin­g withou­t any pressu­re

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that a medical board, treating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, was working freely without any external pressure.

The provincial health minister also rejected rumours about a ‘deal’ that the ailing former prime minister might have struck after the government allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

“Nawaz Sharif is a high-profile patient. He has recently got bail on medical grounds. He has now appealed to the interior ministry to allow him to leave Pakistan and continue his treatment abroad,” she said during a press conference in Lahore.

Dr Rashid confirmed that the interior ministry had requested Nawaz’s medical report from the Punjab government.

“The interior minister has also sought suggestions over his treatment outside Pakistan,” Dr Rashid added.

The provincial health minister continued and said a reply to the interior ministry regarding Nawaz’s health was sent already.

Dr Rashid said, “Nawaz’s medical board held a meeting last night and has informed that some of Nawaz’s tests are unavailable in Pakistan.”

“We have asked the medical board to share details of the tests that are only possible abroad. Their report was insufficient and so they have been told submit more details in this regard,” she said.

According to her, the medical board would meet again later today.

“Nawaz’s ailment has been diagnosed. He is a high-risk patient. We have his medical history. Where a patient wants to be treated as per his or her wish. Nawaz’s sugar is not under control, however, medicines including steroids are being given to him,” Dr Rashid said.

She reiterated that Nawaz’s health should not be the center of any politics.

