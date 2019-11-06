Mahira Khan appointed UNHCR goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

Pakist­an has set an exampl­e for the world by hostin­g refuge­es for four decade­s, says the supers­tar

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced on Wednesday Mahira Khan as their new goodwill ambassador for Pakistan.

We're delighted to announce that @themahirakhan is our newest Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/SAPjBY7E05 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) November 6, 2019

Mahira said she was grateful and honoured to be a UNHCR ambassador for her country.

“Proud to be born to a motherland that has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years,” she tweeted following the announcement.

Grateful and honoured to be a @Refugees goodwill ambassador for PakistanProud to be born to a motherland that has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years @UNHCRPakistan https://t.co/kGagHGJLlv — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) November 6, 2019

“This is one cause because I feel so strongly about it… this is something I want to talk about… it was amazing to see despite the violence or the conflicts they faced, they’re resilient people… they have defied all odds and they’re hopeful,” she’s heard saying in the video shared along with the UN statement. “They actually are hopeful… and from now on all we have to do is not give up.”

The celebrity said the cause was not limited to one country, and there “should be some responsibility sharing”.

The UNHCR is a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

