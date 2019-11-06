Protecting environment is the govt's top priority: PM

Says the govt will launch a massiv­e tree planta­tion drive across the countr­y

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said it is the government’s top priority to protect the environment.

Addressing the 7th Asian Regional Conservative Forum of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the premier said the drastic population growth and lack of interest by previous governments have devastated wildlife and forests in Pakistan.

The premier also said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the first to deal with climate change by launching the Billion Tree Tsunami project, noting that the reason for its success was because locals – including women and children – were involved in the initiative.

“This year we will launch a massive tree plantation drive across the country as the necessary planning and infrastructure – including nurseries – have been developed in the first year,” said the premier.

He also said that the pollution situation in New Delhi is frightening.

“I remember going to India in the ’70s. It used to be one of the cleanest cities. A similar thing is happening in Lahore. It’s one of the most polluted cities now.

“In 10 years, they have cut off 70 per cent of the trees. That’s one of the main reasons why pollution has increased” he said.

PM Imran also mentioned that the youth will take the movement to protect the environment forward, adding that environmental protection will also be included in the school syllabus.

“People who worry about the environment are great human beings, I consider them spiritual because all religions talk about being selfless and thinking about others,” he concluded.

