Nawaz ‘delays his discharge from hospital’ until 'Maryam's release’

PML-N suprem­o's 'critic­al illnes­ses' cannot be treate­d in the countr­y, recomm­ends medica­l board

LAHORE: Ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been receiving medical treatment for rare immune disorder ITP at Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) for over the last two weeks, refused on Tuesday to be shifted to the Sharif Medical City Hospital in Raiwind at the eleventh hour, sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune.

According to them, Nawaz refused to be shifted because his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who was granted bail on Monday in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case by the Lahore High Court, had not been released from the prison despite submission of surety bonds and passport to the court.

She was ordered to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million, and deposit an additional Rs70 million and surrender her passport to secure her release.

The PML-N supremo is likely to be shifted tomorrow (Wednesday) after his daughter’s release, they added.

Earlier in the day, a medical board formed by the Punjab government had said that Nawaz’s “critical illnesses” cannot be treated in the country and recommended to discharge him from the hospital.

Soon after the development, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif including an ambulance with doctors and paramedical staff of Sharif Medical City reached the hospital to shift the three-time premier.

Nawaz likely to be shifted to Sharif Medical City in Raiwind

Dr Mahmood Ayaz, head of the government medical board, said that the former prime minister has been suffering from some “serious diseases” details of which could not be disclosed considering the professional ethics.

The medical board maintained that a genetic test facilities among other tests which are required for the treatment are not available in the country.

Nawaz is serving a seven-year jail-term in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. However, he has been granted bail by both the Lahore High Court and the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds.

The 69-year-old former premier was first taken to hospital last month when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels. He is suffering from multiple diseases including diabetes, heart illness among others.

In 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified him from politics for life over graft allegations, which he denies.

