The Express Tribune > World

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for six years

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for six years

By AFP
Published: November 5, 2019
Email
Dennis Christensen, a 46-year-old Danish citizen, has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for "extremism" PHOTO: AFP

Dennis Christensen, a 46-year-old Danish citizen, has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for "extremism" PHOTO: AFP

MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Tuesday sentenced a Jehovah’s Witness to six years in prison as Moscow ramps up a crackdown against the US-based religious movement.

Russia outlawed the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, calling them a rebel organisation.

Sergei Klimov was convicted of being an organiser of an “extremist” group, said Olga Shevtsova, a spokesperson for the Oktyabrsky district court in the western Siberian city of Tomsk.

“The sentence was handed down today,” she told AFP.

It was the harshest penalty meted out by a Russian court so far against a Russian member of the religious movement.

Turkey, Russia launch joint patrols in northern Syria

In a case that has drawn worldwide condemnation, a Danish Jehovah’s Witness, Dennis Christensen, was sentenced in February to a six-year jail sentence in a Russian prison for “extremism.”

In September, a court in the western city of Saratov sentenced six Jehovah’s Witnesses to between two and three-and-a-half years in prison.

Moscow had waged a crackdown against the religious organisation even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that its members should not be seen as terrorists.

Founded in the United States in the late 19th century, the non-violent movement has often faced problems for members’ proselytisation and refusal to salute state symbols such as flags.

Read more: for six years , jails , Jehovah

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News