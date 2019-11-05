Enrol disabled kids in regular schools, urges first lady

Parlia­mentar­ians asked to expedi­te work on disabi­lity bills

ISLAMABAD: To mainstream specially-abled children of the country and make them a productive member of society, it was important to give such children a level-playing field. The first step in that is to allow these children to study in regular schools along with other children.

This was stated by First Lady Samina Alvi on Monday while addressing the second annual Khadija Tul Kubra Awards in Islamabad.

The award ceremony had been organised by the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP), United Nations (UN) Women and the United States Embassy to honour 16 specially-abled women who have proved to be role models in the domain of disability rights and for 20 men and women champions of empowerment for specially-abled women.

Alvi said that the government, private sector and civil society in the country share a joint responsibility to facilitate the specially-abled and help them gain access to opportunities such as education, healthcare and employment.

She went on to highlight the need to accommodate disabled children in general schools instead of separating them and keeping them limited to special needs institutions.

Speaking of the work she had done in her personal capacity, Alvi recalled that she worked with the Karachi chapter of the Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP) and expressed her desire to expand the initiative to other parts of the country as well.

She called upon parliamentarians to expedite the work on legislation for specially-abled people and ensure that they are mainstreamed in all spheres of life.

Women Parliamentary Caucus Secretary Munazza Hassan said despite various challenges, a number of specially-abled women in the country were proving themselves as an inspiration to others. The event, she hoped, will serve to highlight and appreciate the contributions of such women in developing Pakistan.

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires John Hoover said that his country is committed to removing barriers for specially-abled people by creating a world that offers them dignity and inclusion.

To pursue this goal, Hoover said that the US encouraged and assisted civil society partners across the world including Pakistan to advocate equal and comprehensive rights.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Director Lina Mousa said specially-abled people encountered discrimination and exclusion on a daily basis, hence encouraging and empowering them is crucial to achieving sustainable development.

National Forum of Women with Disabilities Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abia Akram said that around 10-15 per cent of Pakistan’s population comprises specially-abled people. Of these, 50 per cent — much like the national population average — are women.

The participants at the event endorsed a resolution to designate November 4 as National Day of Women with Disabilities.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 5th, 2019.

