Journalist shot dead in northwest Honduras

By AFP
Published: September 1, 2019
PHOTO: REUTERS

TEGUCIGALPA: A journalist was shot dead in northwest Honduras Saturday, the 79th killed since 2001 in the Central American country, according to a human rights group.

Edgar Joel Aguilar, a correspondent for HCH TV was shot dead in the city of Copan around 200 kilometres northwest of the capital Tegucigalpa, the Honduras National Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

Local media reported that Aguilar had received death threats from unknown sources.

“Each time a journalist is killed is an assault on the right to life and the right to freedom of expression,” Commissioner Roberto Herrera Caceres said.

According to the statement, 91 per cent of crimes against journalists and media workers in Honduras remain unpunished.

Honduras, along with Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

