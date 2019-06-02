At least five infants die of ‘suffocation’ at Sahiwal hospital

Commit­tee formed to probe deaths caused report­edly due to malfun­ctioni­ng of air condit­ioning system at childr­en's...

At least five newborn babies died apparently due to staff’s negligence after air conditioning system installed at the children’s ward of the District Headquarter Hospital stopped working in Sahiwal on Sunday.

A special committee was formed to probe the tragic incident on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who also sought a detailed report over the incident, Express News reported.

ساہیوال ہسپتال میں معصوم بچوں کے جاں بحق ہونے کے واقعہ پر تحقیقات کے بعد غفلت کے ذمہ دار افراد کے خلاف سخت کارروائی کا حکم دیا ہے ایسا واقعہ کسی صورت قابل برداشت نہیں

اس واقعہ پر پنجاب حکومت کی تمام تر ہمدردیاں جاں بحق بچوں کے لواحقین کے ساتھ ہیں — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) June 2, 2019

The air conditioning unit at the paediatric ward was later replaced with the one installed at the office of hospital’s medical superintendent on the directives of the Sahiwal deputy commissioner, who assured the provincial government that the incident was being investigated.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the provincial health ministry has said that a special committee was formed to thoroughly investigate the matter and would submit a report over it at the earliest.

The outraged parents and relatives of the victims staged protests against criminal negligence of the hospital administration amid fears of an increase in death toll.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz also came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the incident, terming it a case of ‘criminal negligence’.

Not saying this because I am related to you but Punjab sorely misses you. Today almost a dozen infants have lost their lives due to criminal negligence but no one is even visible let alone standing with the aggrieved. We miss you Shahbaz Sharif! https://t.co/tZ9kimf0nS — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 2, 2019

She said people of Punjab were missing former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s governance.

سرکاری خرچ پر عمرہ میں مصروف جعلی حکمرانوں کو اس وقت اس دل خراش واقعے پر یہاں موجود ہونا چاہے تھا۔ کہا جا رہا ہے کہ جاں بحق ہونے والے بچوں کی تعداد پانچ سے کہیں زیادہ ہے مگر چھپایا جا رہا ہے۔ کیا حکمرانوں کی اپنی اولاد نہیں ہے؟ اگر ہے تو آپ کا احساس کہاں سویا ہوا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/SiSr8Htc52 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 2, 2019

ساہیوال کے اسپتال میں پانچ نومولود بچوں کی موت دل ہلا دینے والا واقعہ ظلم ہے ہے جس کا سبب مجرمانہ غفلت ہے۔ اپنی ذمہ داریوں سے غافل نا اہل حکمرانوں کو کوئی جھنجھوڑے اور بتائے کہ ان اموات کےذمہ دار وہ ہیں اور اس غفلت کا جواب انکو دنیا اور آخرت دونوں میں دینا ہو گا۔ ظالمو جواب دو pic.twitter.com/Ghy6jThDBw — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 2, 2019

