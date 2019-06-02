At least five infants die of ‘suffocation’ at Sahiwal hospital

At least five newborn babies died apparently due to staff’s negligence after air conditioning system installed at the children’s ward of the District Headquarter Hospital stopped working in Sahiwal on Sunday.
A special committee was formed to probe the tragic incident on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who also sought a detailed report over the incident, Express News reported.
The air conditioning unit at the paediatric ward was later replaced with the one installed at the office of hospital’s medical superintendent on the directives of the Sahiwal deputy commissioner, who assured the provincial government that the incident was being investigated.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the provincial health ministry has said that a special committee was formed to thoroughly investigate the matter and would submit a report over it at the earliest.
The outraged parents and relatives of the victims staged protests against criminal negligence of the hospital administration amid fears of an increase in death toll.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz also came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the incident, terming it a case of ‘criminal negligence’.
She said people of Punjab were missing former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s governance.
