Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy is freaking people out

Is romanticising freaks the new cool?
The first trailer for Zac Efron’s film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he plays serial killer Ted Bundy, was unveiled last week and people are having mixed reactions to it.
Directed by Joe Berlinger, Efron takes on the creepy role alongside Lily Collins, who plays Bundy’s girlfriend, Liz Kloepfer.
Fans were quick to react to the trailer on social media, some saying the trailer was great and that Efron was perfect for the role. “I’m not lying when I say that my heart is beating so fast right now. I am so excited and proud,” one user tweeted. “Zac looks just like Ted Bundy. I can’t wait to see this movie, I just know how amazing he will be.”
“Zac Efron as Ted Bundy is kinda a perfect casting cause you can’t believe that he could possibly play a terrifying serial killer in the same way that you couldn’t have looked at Ted Bundy and believed that he *was* a terrifying serial killer,” another tweeted.
“And in this moment, watching the Ted Bundy tapes, I realised just how spot on casting Zac Efron as Ted Bundy was…this is unsettling,” another wrote.
“A movie about a serial killer AND he’s played by Zac Efron?” one user tweeted with an applauding GIF.
“Well it’s a strange feeling to be extremely excited for a serial killer movie,” another said.
Others, however, weren’t so excited about the film, bringing up the point that some may start to romanticise Bundy after seeing Efron play him.
“Trust me I love Zac Efron and the true crime genre as much as the next gal, but guys…Ted Bundy was a SERIAL KILLER so don’t start having the hots for him maybe?” one user tweeted.
“This ain’t it. Not only is this trailer making the film seem like a comedy, completely insensitive to the murders that really took place, but they cast Zac Efron and are romanticising a viscous criminal by making him seem more attractive,” another tweeted. “I’m gonna be sick.”
“With the new movie with Zac Efron playing Ted Bundy, I truly hope people don’t start to glorify him,” another added. “He was a man who used his charm and looks to murder and rape women. He. Was. Sick.”
“Can we not sexualise Ted Bundy? He raped, murdered, and decapitated women and had sex with their dead bodies. Not here for this hyper-sexualised Zac Efron film,” another wrote. “I know the youth of twitter will obsess over him, and I’d prefer not to read thirst tweets about a serial murderer.”
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile revolves around Bundy's romantic relationship with Kloepfer.
