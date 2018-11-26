The Express Tribune > World

Four soldiers dead in Turkish helicopter crash

Four soldiers dead in Turkish helicopter crash

By AFP
Published: November 26, 2018
SHARES
Email
This handout picture released by Demiroren News Agency shows rescue workers and emergency services members carrying a coffin of a soldier who died after a helicopter crash in Istanbul, on November 26, 2018. PHOTO: AFP

This handout picture released by Demiroren News Agency shows rescue workers and emergency services members carrying a coffin of a soldier who died after a helicopter crash in Istanbul, on November 26, 2018. PHOTO: AFP

ANKARA: Four Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday when a military helicopter crashed in a residential area of Istanbul, the province’s governor said.

The army helicopter crashed around 11:00 am (0800 GMT) during a training flight, the governorate said in a statement, adding that one military personnel was injured.

Turkey will not allow cover-up in Khashoggi killing, sees ‘dire’ consequences

The governor’s office said “there was no information to indicate that any civilian was injured” after the accident in Sancaktepe district on the province’s Asian side.

The helicopter hit a four-storey building, state news agency Anadolu reported, with images published showing the destroyed helicopter close to residential apartments.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was at the scene and told reporters that the injured soldier was in intensive care.

Afghan army helicopter crashes, killing 25 on board: officials

“Our heroic pilots tried to make an emergency landing for a reason we do not yet know and as you can see, they showed great effort to ensure they did so without hurting anyone,” Akar told reporters, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

The Istanbul public prosecutor launched an investigation into the crash, Anadolu said.

Read more: 4 dead , crash , helicopter

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News

More in World